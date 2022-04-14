Roblox Demon Slayer RPG 2 codes (April 2022) – How to get free resets

Demon Slayer RPG 2 codes in Roblox can provide you with everything from breathing resets to race resets and even Demon Arts, so here are all the codes to redeem in April 2022.

With the popular anime and manga Demon Slayer (Kimetsu no Yaiba) having now had its second season launch, the popularity of this Roblox-based game is bound to continue increasing. Each month, players will be able to redeem a number of varying codes allowing them to receive special in-game perks.

For the month of April 2022, here are the latest redeemable Demon Slayer RPG 2 codes in the game.

Updated April 14, 2022, to confirm code validity.

Demon Slayer RPG 2 codes in Roblox

There are currently 5 active Demon Slayer RPG 2 codes, which are currently active as of April 14, 2022.

New codes will be released once the game reaches 52,000 subscribers, so make sure to check back weekly, as we’ll update you with any new codes right here.

Code Items !42kSubsBreathingReset

Breathing reset !42kSubsDemonArtReset Demon Art reset !42kSubsEXPBoost EXP boost !42kSubsNichirinColorReset Nichirin Color reset !42kSubsRaceReset Race reset

How to redeem codes in Roblox

While redeeming codes in Demon Slayer RPG 2 is quite easy to do, the process differs from most Roblox games. If you’re confused about how to redeem these codes, then following the instructions below should simplify the process:

Proceed to the official Shindo page and click the large green button to launch the game. Once in-game, type your code into the chatbox and press ‘Enter‘. You will be prompted with a message saying, “[code] is not a valid command!“. Despite this, the code will still work. That’s it! Your code will now have been redeemed.

All expired Demon Slayer RPG 2 codes in Roblox

Below is a list of all expired codes along with the rewards they previously redeemed. As the codes listed above expire, they will then be moved into this table:

Code Items !300klikesRaceReset

Race reset !300klikesNichirinColorReset

Nichirin Color reset !300klikesEXPBoost

EXP boost !300klikesDemonArtReset

Demon Art reset !300klikesBreathingReset

Breathing reset !100milvisitsBreathingReset Breathing reset !100milvisitsDemonArtReset Art reset !100milvisitsEXPBoost EXP boost !100milvisitsNichirinColorReset Nichrin reset !100milvisitsRaceReset Race reset !25kSubsBreathingReset Breathing reset 25kSubsDemonArtReset Demon Art reset 25kSubsEXPBoost EXP boost !25kSubsNichironColorReset Nichiron Color reset 25kSubsRaceReset Race reset !32kSubsBreathingReset Breathing reset !32kSubsDemonArtReset Demon Art reset !32kSubsEXPBoost EXP boost !32kSubsNichirinColorReset

Nichirin reset !32kSubsRaceReset Race reset !6000kfavBreathingReset Breathing reset !600kfavDemonArtReset Demon Art reset !600kfavEXPBoost EXP boost !600kfavNichironColorReset Nichiron Color reset !600kfavRaceReset Race reset !75milRaceReset Race reset !75milNichirinColorReset Nichiron Color reset !75milEXPBoost EXP boost !75milDemonArtReset Demon Art reset !75milBreathingReset Breathing reset !OneYearAnniversaryDemonArtReset Demon Art reset !OneYearAnniversaryBreathingReset Breathing reset !OneYearAnniversaryRaceReset Race reset !OneYearAnniversaryEXPBoost EXP boost !OneYearAnniversaryRaceReset Race reset !200kBreathingReset Breathing reset !200kRaceReset Race reset !200kNichirinColorReset Nichiron Color reset !200kEXPBoost EXP boost !200kDemonArtReset Demon Art reset !50milNichirinColorReset Nichiron Color reset !50milBreathingReset Breathing reset !50milDemonArtReset Demon Art reset !50milRaceReset Race reset !10kRaceReset Race reset !10kDemonArtReset Demon Art reset !10kBreathingReset Breathing reset !10kNichirinColorReset Nichiron Color reset !10kEXPBoost EXP boost !dsrpg2100k race reset Race reset !dsrpg2100k bda reset Demon Art reset !dsrpg2100k breathing reset Breathing reset !dsrpg2100k expboost EXP boost !dsrpg2100k nichirincolor reset Nichiron Color reset

What are Demon Slayer RPG 2 codes used for in Roblox?

These codes can be redeemed to give you a number of resets in Roblox, as can be observed from the tables above. Allowing you to reset your breathing style, Nichiron color, and even granting occasional EXP boosts, these codes can do a lot in going towards customizing your character and also help you to progress faster.

New codes are added by the game’s developer on a frequent basis, so be sure to check back for the latest updates.

So, there you have it – everything you need to know about the codes for Demon Slayer RPG 2 in Roblox for April 2022.

For more Roblox tips and tricks, make sure to check out our guides:

