Roblox Demon Slayer RPG 2 codes (April 2022) – How to get free resets

Demon Slayer RPG 2 codes in Roblox can provide you with everything from breathing resets to race resets and even Demon Arts, so here are all the codes to redeem in April 2022.
With the popular anime and manga Demon Slayer (Kimetsu no Yaiba) having now had its second season launch, the popularity of this Roblox-based game is bound to continue increasing. Each month, players will be able to redeem a number of varying codes allowing them to receive special in-game perks.
For the month of April 2022, here are the latest redeemable Demon Slayer RPG 2 codes in the game.
Updated April 14, 2022, to confirm code validity.
Contents
- Demon Slayer RPG 2 codes in Roblox
- How to redeem codes in Roblox
- All expired Demon Slayer RPG 2 codes in 2022
- What are Demon Slayer RPG 2 codes used for in Roblox?
Demon Slayer RPG 2 codes in Roblox
There are currently 5 active Demon Slayer RPG 2 codes, which are currently active as of April 14, 2022.
New codes will be released once the game reaches 52,000 subscribers, so make sure to check back weekly, as we’ll update you with any new codes right here.
|Code
|Items
|!42kSubsBreathingReset
|Breathing reset
|!42kSubsDemonArtReset
|Demon Art reset
|!42kSubsEXPBoost
|EXP boost
|!42kSubsNichirinColorReset
|Nichirin Color reset
|!42kSubsRaceReset
|Race reset
How to redeem codes in Roblox
While redeeming codes in Demon Slayer RPG 2 is quite easy to do, the process differs from most Roblox games. If you’re confused about how to redeem these codes, then following the instructions below should simplify the process:
- Proceed to the official Shindo page and click the large green button to launch the game.
- Once in-game, type your code into the chatbox and press ‘Enter‘.
- You will be prompted with a message saying, “[code] is not a valid command!“. Despite this, the code will still work.
- That’s it! Your code will now have been redeemed.
All expired Demon Slayer RPG 2 codes in Roblox
Below is a list of all expired codes along with the rewards they previously redeemed. As the codes listed above expire, they will then be moved into this table:
|Code
|Items
|!300klikesRaceReset
|Race reset
|!300klikesNichirinColorReset
|Nichirin Color reset
|!300klikesEXPBoost
|EXP boost
|!300klikesDemonArtReset
|Demon Art reset
|!300klikesBreathingReset
|Breathing reset
|!100milvisitsBreathingReset
|Breathing reset
|!100milvisitsDemonArtReset
|Art reset
|!100milvisitsEXPBoost
|EXP boost
|!100milvisitsNichirinColorReset
|Nichrin reset
|!100milvisitsRaceReset
|Race reset
|!25kSubsBreathingReset
|Breathing reset
|25kSubsDemonArtReset
|Demon Art reset
|25kSubsEXPBoost
|EXP boost
|!25kSubsNichironColorReset
|Nichiron Color reset
|25kSubsRaceReset
|Race reset
|!32kSubsBreathingReset
|Breathing reset
|!32kSubsDemonArtReset
|Demon Art reset
|!32kSubsEXPBoost
|EXP boost
|!32kSubsNichirinColorReset
|Nichirin reset
|!32kSubsRaceReset
|Race reset
|!6000kfavBreathingReset
|Breathing reset
|!600kfavDemonArtReset
|Demon Art reset
|!600kfavEXPBoost
|EXP boost
|!600kfavNichironColorReset
|Nichiron Color reset
|!600kfavRaceReset
|Race reset
|!75milRaceReset
|Race reset
|!75milNichirinColorReset
|Nichiron Color reset
|!75milEXPBoost
|EXP boost
|!75milDemonArtReset
|Demon Art reset
|!75milBreathingReset
|Breathing reset
|!OneYearAnniversaryDemonArtReset
|Demon Art reset
|!OneYearAnniversaryBreathingReset
|Breathing reset
|!OneYearAnniversaryRaceReset
|Race reset
|!OneYearAnniversaryEXPBoost
|EXP boost
|!OneYearAnniversaryRaceReset
|Race reset
|!200kBreathingReset
|Breathing reset
|!200kRaceReset
|Race reset
|!200kNichirinColorReset
|Nichiron Color reset
|!200kEXPBoost
|EXP boost
|!200kDemonArtReset
|Demon Art reset
|!50milNichirinColorReset
|Nichiron Color reset
|!50milBreathingReset
|Breathing reset
|!50milDemonArtReset
|Demon Art reset
|!50milRaceReset
|Race reset
|!10kRaceReset
|Race reset
|!10kDemonArtReset
|Demon Art reset
|!10kBreathingReset
|Breathing reset
|!10kNichirinColorReset
|Nichiron Color reset
|!10kEXPBoost
|EXP boost
|!dsrpg2100k race reset
|Race reset
|!dsrpg2100k bda reset
|Demon Art reset
|!dsrpg2100k breathing reset
|Breathing reset
|!dsrpg2100k expboost
|EXP boost
|!dsrpg2100k nichirincolor reset
|Nichiron Color reset
What are Demon Slayer RPG 2 codes used for in Roblox?
These codes can be redeemed to give you a number of resets in Roblox, as can be observed from the tables above. Allowing you to reset your breathing style, Nichiron color, and even granting occasional EXP boosts, these codes can do a lot in going towards customizing your character and also help you to progress faster.
New codes are added by the game’s developer on a frequent basis, so be sure to check back for the latest updates.
So, there you have it – everything you need to know about the codes for Demon Slayer RPG 2 in Roblox for April 2022.
