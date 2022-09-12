Attack on Titan Evolution codes (September 2022): Free boosts, spins & more

Using Attack on Titan Evolution codes is a great way to unlock some free rewards in this anime-themed Roblox world. Here are all the codes in the game, from active to expired.

As a Roblox world, Attack on Titan Evolution features promo codes that allow you to unlock free boosts, spins, and other in-game rewards. Based on the popular series Attack on Titan, Evolution brings the anime/manga series to life within Roblox.

Below we’ve included all the active Attack on Titan Evolution codes, as well as all the expired promo codes in the game – just in case these get reactivated anytime soon.

Updated September 12, 2022, to add new codes.

Contents

Attack on Titan Evolution / Roblox Attack on Titan fits with Roblox surprisingly well.

Attack on Titan Evolution promo codes (September 2022)

Here are all the currently working promo codes for Attack on Titan Evolution:

Code Reward BossLuck 2x Luck for one hour ATTACKTITAN 50 spins TITANSHIFTINGSOON 35 spins MaidFitOUT 40 spins BossStudio 1 hour x2 Luck OnePieceCrates 40 spins BASEBALLPITCH 2x Exp for 1 hour NEWSTUDIO 40 spins

How to redeem codes

In order to redeem the above codes, you’ll need to ensure that you follow this list of short steps:

Load into Attack on Titan Evolution in Roblox by pressing the green launch button.

Open the shop menu in ‘Settings’.

Select the ‘Redeem Code’ option.

Type in your desired code.

Press ‘Redeem’ to activate the code.

That’s it — you should now be able to use your free content in-game whenever you’d like.

Attack on Titan Attack on Titan is a dystopian anime / manga in which giants eat what’s left of humanity.

All expired codes

Below, we’ve included all the currently expired codes. Remember, some may be reactivated at times, so it’s worth trying them – you never know.

Code Reward 50KLIKES – 5MVISITS – 100KFAVS – 35KLIKES – 40KLIKES – 30KLIKES – 2MVISITS – 2MVISITS+ – 25KLIKES – 20KLIKES – 75KFAVS – 1MVISITS – AOTERELEASE – 10KLIKES – PEAK – FIXES – STRESSTEST –

What are codes used for in Attack on Titan Evolution?

Promo codes exist in most Roblox worlds, but in Attack on Titan Evolution they are currently used to unlock free spins and gameplay boosts. This allows you to increase your luck and other stats for an hour or two.

Some also boost your experience, allowing you to level up quickly. This way you’ll be able to cut down Titans without doing quite so much grinding.

So, there you have it – all of the current Attack on Titan Evolution codes you can use in Roblox. For more Roblox-related tips and tricks, make sure to go through our various guides.

