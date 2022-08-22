Roblox Project Ghoul codes (August 2022): How to get free spins, Yen, and XP

Looking for some extra spins, XP, or some valuable materials to further your Roblox Project Ghoul character? Look no further than these Project Ghoul codes.

Inspired by classic anime, Tokyo Ghoul, Roblox’s Project Ghoul allows you to embody either a Ghoul or a Criminal Investigator. You get to hunt the enemy while increasing your power, equipment, and level throughout. However, starting this game and succeeding is not as easy as it sounds, you’ll definitely need some help when heading in for the first time.

That’s exactly what Project Ghoul codes are used for. They help make your game a little easier and help you quickly become a force to be reckoned with. Unfortunately, the codes tend to come and go relatively quickly so this will be regularly updated with new and expired codes. Be sure to come back regularly and find more great Project Ghoul codes.

Project Ghoul codes in Roblox

Here are all the currently active Project Ghoul codes as of August 22, 2022.

Working Codes Reward SubToJay 15 Spins Sub2JustYami 15 Spins subtoAlphamisfits 15 Spins Sub2Kakuja 15 Spins Sub2BokTheGamer 15 Spins Sub2FloatyZone 15 Spins NARUTOGHOUL30K 15 Spins StarcodeBenni 15 Spins BleachSoon1 25 Spins BleachSoon2 25 Spins BleachSoon3 25 Spins BleachSoon4 25 Spins StrawOne 25 spins, 25 minutes of 2x materials, and 25 minutes of 2x XP StrawTwo 25 spins, 25 minutes of 2x materials, and 25 minutes of 2x XP StrawThree 25 spins and 15 minutes of 2x drop rate StrawFour 25 spins and 15 minutes of 2x drop rate

How to redeem Project Ghoul codes

Roblox Corp Take care putting the codes in since they’re case-sensitive.

Redeeming Project Ghouls codes are relatively simple once you know how. That being said, there is one thing to remember before starting to redeem anything in Project Ghoul. The codes themselves are case sensitive and must be put in with care or they won’t work.

Head to Roblox to find the Project Ghoul page and press the green button to launch the game. Find the menu button at the bottom of the screen. Head to the info tab. Enter the code into the text box below. Hit enter.

All expired Project Ghoul codes in 2022

These are the expired Project Ghoul codes. Whenever a code stops working it will be moved here.

Expired Codes Rewards 35MVISITS 15 Spins 38klikes Cash and Spins 47klikes 40 Spins, Yen, Materials, and boosts 50KLIKES 15 Spins 55KLIKES 20 Spins and 10 minutes 2x Boss Drop boost 175KFAVS 15 Spins 3000Players! 30 Spins SubToKilik 15 Spins WeAreSorry! 30 Spins Sorry! 35 Spins, Yen, Materials, and 25 mins 2x boosts

What are codes in Project Ghoul used for?

Codes in Project Ghoul are used for a multitude of useful rewards. Yen is the currency for Roblox’s Project Ghoul while Materials, Spins, and XP help you further your character to gain power, and stay alive while fighting undead or unsuspecting humans.

The codes help you gain these useful rewards and will give you the boost you need to further your Criminal Investigator or Ghoul.

Those are all the currently working codes in Project Ghoul, this will be regularly updated so be sure to check back whenever you’re in need of some more spins or boosts.

