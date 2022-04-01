Roblox Project XL codes (April 2022): How to get Double XP & Mastery boosts

Project XL codes in Roblox can help you to claim various XP and Mastery boosts which will grant you massive advantages in the game. In April 2022, there are quite a few active codes available for you to redeem.

Featuring an open-world RPG in Roblox, Aspect Productions’ Project XL 2 is inspired by various other popular titles such as Arcane Adventures, Project Jojo, and King Piece. The primary objective presented in-game is to gather experience and level up your in-game character to unlock various abilities.

Whether you’re a new player or a seasoned veteran, Project XL codes will help you massively in upgrading your in-game character. With that being said, keep reading to check all the active and expired codes for Project XL in April 2022.

Project XL codes in Roblox (April 2022)

Below are all of the currently active Project XL codes that you can redeem. These codes have been checked and confirmed to be working in-game as of April 1, 2022.

With 11 codes currently active, more XP and mastery boost rewards might be made available soon, so make sure to check back regularly if you’re looking for even more boosts.

Code Rewards SubToTaklaman 30,000 mastery XP and 15 minutes of double mastery 3kLikes 15 minutes of double mastery Reaiah 30,000 mastery XP SubToJohntoon02 30,000 mastery XP HerbalGibbon13 5,000 mastery XP milan242 30,000 mastery XP PyrusPlayer 5,000 mastery XP SubToTheSalehm121 30,000 mastery XP 20kLikes 20 minutes of double mastery blackstar6991MVP 30,000 mastery XP SubToKelvingts 30,000 mastery XP

How to redeem Project XL codes in Roblox

Redeeming active codes in Project XL is a fairly simple process, only takes a few easy steps to complete:

Head over to the official Project XL page and click on the green button to launch the game.

Once in the game, complete your character creation and join a server.

After you have joined a server, click on the ‘ Settings’ icon, which can be found on the left-hand side of your screen.

icon, which can be found on the left-hand side of your screen. From here, copy any of the codes from the table above and paste them into the ‘ Enter Code’ box.

box. That’s it! If the code is active, your free rewards will now automatically redeem.

Full list of expired codes

At the time of writing, Project XL does not have any expired codes. All the codes that have been in circulation since the game’s release are still able to be redeemed.

In the event that any of these codes are declared to be inactive, we will make sure to update this section accordingly.

Code Rewards – –

What are Project XL codes used for in Roblox?

Given that the main objective of the game is to level up your own character and unlock various activities, the only things that you will receive from utilizing Project XL codes are XP and Mastery boosts. There are progression-based items that can be used to make your time spent in the game much more efficient.

So, there you have it – everything you need to know about Project XL codes in Roblox for April 2022.

For more promo codes and other Roblox tips, make sure to check out our guides:

