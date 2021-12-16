Roblox Pet Simulator X codes (December 2021): How to get free Diamonds & Coin Boosts

Pet Simulator X codes in Roblox can help you to get some free Diamonds and Coin Boosts to get eggs and hatch pets as you grow your collection. In December 2021, there are a handful of codes available.
BIG Games’ Roblox-based Pet Simulator X is set in a colorful world, with free codes granting players a wealth of different items, making their time spent in the game that much more enjoyable – and easier, too.
As players explore the game world, they’ll be able to grow their collection of adorable pets as they collect and hatch eggs, trade with others, and upgrade them. We’ve gathered together every available code for December 2021.
Updated December 16, 2021, with a new code.
Contents
- Pet Simulator X codes in Roblox (December 2021)
- How to redeem Pet Simulator X codes in Roblox
- Full list of expired codes
- What are Pet Simulator X codes used for in Roblox?
Pet Simulator X codes in Roblox (December 2021)
Below are all of the currently available Pet Simulator X codes players can claim in December 2021. Typically, rewards like Coin Boosts to Gems and Diamonds will be made available, so be sure to check back soon if you’re looking for more:
|Code
|Items
|im2lucky
|3x Ultra Lucky Boosts
|tonsofcoins (NEW)
|3x Triple Coin Boosts
How to redeem Pet Simulator X codes in Roblox
Before being able to redeem codes, you’ll first need to reach the Basic rank, so play through the game and collect what you can until you’ve hit that goal.
Having done that, redeeming codes in the game only takes a few short steps to complete:
- Proceed to the official Pet Simulator X page and click the large green button to launch the game.
- Once in-game, at the middle of the bottom of your screen, you’ll see a circular icon that says ‘Pets‘ when you hover over it.
- Select that and a window will appear. At the bottom, you’ll now see four icons — click the Star.
- Another menu will pop up in the center of your screen. Scroll down until you see ‘Redeem Game Codes‘.
- Once you’ve selected that, enter your code in the box, and click ‘Redeem!‘
- That’s it! Your code will now be redeemed.
Full list of Pet Simulator X expired codes
|Code
|Items
|1billion
|x5 Triple Coins Boosts
|1mplus300k
|2x Ultra Lucky Boosts
|alienpets
|2x Super Lucky Boosts
|happysaturday11
|3x Triple Coin Boosts
|its1million
|100,000 Gems
|yaydiamonds
|50,000 Diamonds
|yaydiamonds2
|50,000 Diamonds
|700kDiamonds
|25,000 Diamonds
|anothertriple
|Coin Boost
|Back2Back
|–
|bandsundrbidn
|30,000 Diamonds
|big1234
|Triple Coin Boost
|blamedavid
|Triple Coin Boost
|clouds
|–
|easy125k
|Triple Coin Boost
|easyboosts
|Triple Coin Boost
|EzDiamonds150k
|Triple Coin Boost
|FirstUpdate
|–
|FreeDiamonds0
|–
|halfamillion
|Free Boost / 10,000 Diamonds
|its1million
|100,000 Diamonds
|Lucky50k
|Super Lucky Boost
|morecodes3
|Ultra Lucky Boost
|MoreCoins180k
|Triple Coin Boost
|morecoins4u
|Triple Coin Boost
|plaid1234
|Triple Coin Boost
|pumpkin333
|–
|Release
|1,000 Diamonds
|sorry4thewait
|–
|steampunkpets
|Triple Coin Boost
|Super25k
|5,000 Diamonds
|SuperUltra1
|Ultra Lucky Boost
|triple275k
|Triple Coin Boost
|triple800
|Triple Coin Boost
|Triple80k
|Triple Coin Boost
|TripleCoins999
|Triple Coin Boost
|Ultra225k
|Ultra Lucky Boost
|Underworld
|–
|VoiceChat
|2x Triple Coin Boost
What are Pet Simulator X codes used for in Roblox?
These codes are crucial to use for both fans and new players to the game, making things that much easier for you as you save up to purchase something from the in-game shop and collect those legendary critters.
As you grow your collection, you’ll even be able to trade them with other players, or even combine them – resulting in new and unique pets!
As new codes are added to the game, we’ll update you right here – some make sure to check back often.
So, there you have it – everything you need to know about Pet Simulator X codes in Roblox for December 2021.
