Roblox Pet Simulator X codes (December 2021): How to get free Diamonds & Coin Boosts

Pet Simulator X codes in Roblox can help you to get some free Diamonds and Coin Boosts to get eggs and hatch pets as you grow your collection. In December 2021, there are a handful of codes available.

BIG Games’ Roblox-based Pet Simulator X is set in a colorful world, with free codes granting players a wealth of different items, making their time spent in the game that much more enjoyable – and easier, too.

As players explore the game world, they’ll be able to grow their collection of adorable pets as they collect and hatch eggs, trade with others, and upgrade them. We’ve gathered together every available code for December 2021.

Updated December 16, 2021, with a new code.

Contents

Pet Simulator X codes in Roblox (December 2021)

Below are all of the currently available Pet Simulator X codes players can claim in December 2021. Typically, rewards like Coin Boosts to Gems and Diamonds will be made available, so be sure to check back soon if you’re looking for more:

Code Items im2lucky 3x Ultra Lucky Boosts tonsofcoins (NEW)

3x Triple Coin Boosts

How to redeem Pet Simulator X codes in Roblox

Before being able to redeem codes, you’ll first need to reach the Basic rank, so play through the game and collect what you can until you’ve hit that goal.

Having done that, redeeming codes in the game only takes a few short steps to complete:

Proceed to the official Pet Simulator X page and click the large green button to launch the game.

to launch the game. Once in-game, at the middle of the bottom of your screen, you’ll see a circular icon that says ‘ Pets ‘ when you hover over it.

‘ when you hover over it. Select that and a window will appear. At the bottom, you’ll now see four icons — click the Star .

. Another menu will pop up in the center of your screen. Scroll down until you see ‘ Redeem Game Codes ‘.

‘. Once you’ve selected that, enter your code in the box, and click ‘ Redeem! ‘

‘ That’s it! Your code will now be redeemed.

Full list of Pet Simulator X expired codes

Code Items 1billion x5 Triple Coins Boosts 1mplus300k

2x Ultra Lucky Boosts alienpets 2x Super Lucky Boosts happysaturday11 3x Triple Coin Boosts its1million 100,000 Gems yaydiamonds 50,000 Diamonds yaydiamonds2 50,000 Diamonds 700kDiamonds 25,000 Diamonds anothertriple Coin Boost Back2Back – bandsundrbidn 30,000 Diamonds big1234 Triple Coin Boost blamedavid Triple Coin Boost clouds – easy125k Triple Coin Boost easyboosts Triple Coin Boost EzDiamonds150k Triple Coin Boost FirstUpdate – FreeDiamonds0 – halfamillion Free Boost / 10,000 Diamonds its1million

100,000 Diamonds Lucky50k Super Lucky Boost morecodes3 Ultra Lucky Boost MoreCoins180k Triple Coin Boost morecoins4u Triple Coin Boost plaid1234 Triple Coin Boost pumpkin333 – Release 1,000 Diamonds sorry4thewait – steampunkpets Triple Coin Boost Super25k 5,000 Diamonds SuperUltra1 Ultra Lucky Boost triple275k Triple Coin Boost triple800 Triple Coin Boost Triple80k Triple Coin Boost TripleCoins999 Triple Coin Boost Ultra225k Ultra Lucky Boost Underworld – VoiceChat 2x Triple Coin Boost

What are Pet Simulator X codes used for in Roblox?

These codes are crucial to use for both fans and new players to the game, making things that much easier for you as you save up to purchase something from the in-game shop and collect those legendary critters.

As you grow your collection, you’ll even be able to trade them with other players, or even combine them – resulting in new and unique pets!

As new codes are added to the game, we’ll update you right here – some make sure to check back often.

So, there you have it – everything you need to know about Pet Simulator X codes in Roblox for December 2021.

