Roblox Pet Simulator X codes (December 2021): How to get free Diamonds & Coin Boosts

Published: 16/Dec/2021 10:53 Updated: 16/Dec/2021 14:46

by Ava Thompson-Powell
A screenshot of a player and a pet in Pet Simulator X in Roblox surrounded by diamonds and buildings
Roblox Corporation / BIG Games

Roblox

Pet Simulator X codes in Roblox can help you to get some free Diamonds and Coin Boosts to get eggs and hatch pets as you grow your collection. In December 2021, there are a handful of codes available.

BIG Games’ Roblox-based Pet Simulator X is set in a colorful world, with free codes granting players a wealth of different items, making their time spent in the game that much more enjoyable – and easier, too.

As players explore the game world, they’ll be able to grow their collection of adorable pets as they collect and hatch eggs, trade with others, and upgrade them. We’ve gathered together every available code for December 2021.

Updated December 16, 2021, with a new code.

Contents

The Pet Simulator X shop in Roblox
Roblox Corporation / YouTube: BIG Games
You’ll need lots of Diamonds and Coins to purchase items from the shop in Pet Simulator X.

Pet Simulator X codes in Roblox (December 2021)

Below are all of the currently available Pet Simulator X codes players can claim in December 2021. Typically, rewards like Coin Boosts to Gems and Diamonds will be made available, so be sure to check back soon if you’re looking for more:

Code Items
im2lucky  3x Ultra Lucky Boosts
tonsofcoins (NEW)
 3x Triple Coin Boosts

How to redeem Pet Simulator X codes in Roblox

Before being able to redeem codes, you’ll first need to reach the Basic rank, so play through the game and collect what you can until you’ve hit that goal.

Having done that, redeeming codes in the game only takes a few short steps to complete:

  • Proceed to the official Pet Simulator X page and click the large green button to launch the game.
  • Once in-game, at the middle of the bottom of your screen, you’ll see a circular icon that says ‘Pets‘ when you hover over it.
  • Select that and a window will appear. At the bottom, you’ll now see four icons — click the Star.
  • Another menu will pop up in the center of your screen. Scroll down until you see ‘Redeem Game Codes‘.
  • Once you’ve selected that, enter your code in the box, and click ‘Redeem!
  • That’s it! Your code will now be redeemed.
A screenshot showing the Pets menu to redeem codes in Pet Simulator X
Roblox Corporation / BIG Games / Dexerto
Click the button highlighted by the red circle to get to the menu to redeem codes.

Full list of Pet Simulator X expired codes

Code Items
1billion x5 Triple Coins Boosts
1mplus300k
 2x Ultra Lucky Boosts
alienpets 2x Super Lucky Boosts
happysaturday11 3x Triple Coin Boosts
its1million 100,000 Gems
yaydiamonds 50,000 Diamonds
yaydiamonds2 50,000 Diamonds
700kDiamonds 25,000 Diamonds
anothertriple Coin Boost
Back2Back
bandsundrbidn 30,000 Diamonds
big1234 Triple Coin Boost
blamedavid Triple Coin Boost
clouds
easy125k Triple Coin Boost
easyboosts Triple Coin Boost
EzDiamonds150k Triple Coin Boost
FirstUpdate
FreeDiamonds0
halfamillion Free Boost / 10,000 Diamonds
its1million
 100,000 Diamonds
Lucky50k Super Lucky Boost
morecodes3 Ultra Lucky Boost
MoreCoins180k Triple Coin Boost
morecoins4u Triple Coin Boost
plaid1234 Triple Coin Boost
pumpkin333
Release 1,000 Diamonds
sorry4thewait
steampunkpets Triple Coin Boost
Super25k 5,000 Diamonds
SuperUltra1 Ultra Lucky Boost
triple275k Triple Coin Boost
triple800 Triple Coin Boost
Triple80k Triple Coin Boost
TripleCoins999 Triple Coin Boost
Ultra225k Ultra Lucky Boost
Underworld
VoiceChat 2x Triple Coin Boost

What are Pet Simulator X codes used for in Roblox?

These codes are crucial to use for both fans and new players to the game, making things that much easier for you as you save up to purchase something from the in-game shop and collect those legendary critters.

As you grow your collection, you’ll even be able to trade them with other players, or even combine them – resulting in new and unique pets!

As new codes are added to the game, we’ll update you right here – some make sure to check back often.

So, there you have it – everything you need to know about Pet Simulator X codes in Roblox for December 2021.

For more Roblox tips and tricks, make sure to check out our guides:

