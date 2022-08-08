Roblox SharkBite codes (August 2022): How to get free Shark Teeth

Looking to be more effective as either a shark or a hunter without spending tons of money? Look no further than some of these Roblox SharkBite codes.

SharkBite is an exciting survival experience in Roblox that pits a killer shark against a fleet of hunters. One player gets to be the shark while the others stand in their boats and attempt to stop the shark from taking them down. It’s exciting to play without spending any money, but with a few codes, you can make the game go a little bit more in your favor.

SharkBite codes in Roblox can grant you free Shark Teeth which is essentially money that allows you to buy items, bonuses, upgrades, and more. Thankfully, there are some useful SharkBite codes for you to use. Grab them before they go because these codes never stay for long.

SharkBite codes in Roblox (August 2022)

Here are all the newest SharkBite codes you can claim as of August 8, 2022.

Working codes Reward DUCKYRAPTOR 50 Shark Teeth FROGGYBOAT 50 Shark Teeth RGBSHARK 80 Shark Teeth 1BILLION 100 Shark Teeth SHARKBITE2 200 Shark Teeth

How to redeem SharkBite codes

Abracadabra / Roblox Corp. Type the code into the bar carefully to redeem it.

Redeeming codes on Roblox’s SharkBite is relatively easy, once you know where to look. It’s worth noting that the codes are case-sensitive so should be put in exactly as written or they will come up as Invalid Codes.

Head to the SharkBite page on Roblox and click the green button to launch the game

Once you’re in, look for the blue Twitter icon on the left of your screen

Then, in the empty box, add one of the codes

Press Redeem and you will get the Shark Teeth

All expired SharkBite codes in 2022

Expired codes Reward SHARKCAGE 50 Shark Teeth SHARKWEEK2020 50 Shark Teeth 20KDISCORD 50 Shark Teeth SKELETONS 50 Shark Teeth GHOSTS 50 Shark Teeth STEALTH 50 Shark Teeth LegendaryGun! 50 Shark Teeth NewShark 50 Shark Teeth EditShark 50 Shark Teeth NewGun 50 Shark Teeth mosasaurus 50 Shark Teeth SwimmingLizard 50 Shark Teeth SimonsSpace 50 Shark Teeth

What are codes in SharkBite used for?

As seen above, SharkBite codes are primarily for gaining Shark Teeth. These are the currency of SharkBite and can grant you boosts, items, and upgrades to both the shark and the boat depending on your role.

There you have it, that’s every code you need to know about with SharkBite in Roblox for August 2022.

