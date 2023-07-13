How to play Roblox on Meta Quest VR: Release date, compatibility, more

Roblox and Meta have announced that they will be working together to offer Roblox on Quest VR headsets. However, there has been no word on a release date yet, leaving players wondering how and when they would be able to enjoy the game. Here’s what we know so far about Roblox on Quest VR.

In a groundbreaking move, Roblox is gearing up to venture into the realm of virtual reality. Known for its vast collection of games, the metaverse platform is now poised to revolutionize the Roblox experience for its dedicated player base.

The Roblox Company and Meta have revealed plans to bring the game to the Quest VR system. Players will soon be able to download Roblox for use with the Meta Quest VR headset, allowing for an immersive new experience.

However, details about the game’s release date and how users can gain access to it have been kept under wraps so far. If you’re wondering how can you play Roblox on your Meta Quest VR headsets, here’s what you need to know.

Roblox Roblox expands its horizons to the Meta VR platform.

How to play Roblox on your Meta Quest VR headset

Roblox will soon be available on Meta Quest VR headsets through the App Lab. With App Lab, developers can distribute apps directly to their community, even if they are in an early stage of development, experimental, or designed for a specific target.

On July 12, Roblox confirmed it will launch an Open Beta on Meta Quest’s App Lab in the “coming weeks.” Before the game is ready for a full release on the Meta Quest Store, the Open Beta on App Lab is crucial research for creators to explore, learn, and iterate their VR experiences.

Meta Meta Quest users will now be able to access Roblox via AppLab.

However, the open beta will only be available on Meta Quest 2 and Meta Quest Pro devices. Additionally, you will need the SideQuest app in order to access App Lab games on Quest headsets.

SideQuest is available both as a downloadable application on your PC or mobile. Once you get the app, follow these steps to get Roblox on your Meta Quest VR headsets:

Open SideQuest app on your mobile device or PC. Make sure you are logged in with your Meta account on the app. Type Roblox in the search bar and press enter. Once you find it in search results, click on it and press Download App. Open the Oculus app on your mobile or PC. Tap the book icon to navigate to My Library. Click on the Roblox app you just downloaded. Tap on Install on Headset and you’re done.

The app will now show in your Meta Quest VR game library when you turn it on and jump into the immersive experience. However, make sure to turn on the Developer Mode in your Headset Settings menu to access App Lab games on your Meta Quest device.

So, there you have it – that’s everything you need to know about how to play Roblox on Meta Quest VR headsets. For more tips and tricks, make sure to go through our various guides.

