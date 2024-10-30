Monster Hunter Wilds lets you deactivate its least-anticipated feature

Monster Hunter Wilds might be one of 2025’s most-wanted games but the whole talking Palicoes thing has fans a little miffed. Fear not, you can change that if you want.

It’s a damn good time to be a Monster Hunter fan right now with the next major installment in the franchise feeling closer than ever. A big part of that is thanks to players getting to go hands-on with a comprehensive open beta happening right now (if you have a PS5 anyway).

While the Monster Hunter Wilds beta only gives you access to the Windward Plains, its true value lies in letting you get a handle on the changes to the series’ iconic weapons. To top it off, you also get to test your mettle on the new monsters coming to the game.

One thing that players may not have expected to be as eye-opening is the sneak peek you get at the game’s settings. One of Monster Hunter Wilds’ audio options will stand out to apprehensive trailer viewers; you can choose to have your Palico meow instead of talk.

For a bit of context, in one of Monster Hunter Wilds’ earliest previews, it was revealed that your Palico could talk. Okay, Palico’s could always ‘talk’ but we mean in the English language.

A fully voiced Palico is a series first but the feature has caused a pretty one-sided split in the Monster Hunter fanbase. Many players were quick to call the feature out based on how the Palico in the trailer sounded. There were thoughts that it might be annoying.

Thankfully, it has been revealed in the Monster Hunter Wilds beta that you can choose to have your Palico communicate via meowing like in previous games. Just head into the game’s audio settings and you can toggle the ‘Palico Language’ options.

Capcom via Dexerto

While the option is a welcome one, it should be noted that you can alter your Palico’s English voice during character creation to soften its pitch a little bit. In our own experience, having your Palico talk in a language you can understand during hunts is also a massive help.

We can’t tell you how many Mega Potions we’ve saved because our Palico will call out an incoming heal. While a meowing Palico will do the same, it’s a lot harder to read subtitles when you’re locked in combat with Monster Hunter Wilds’ various killing machines.

If you’re keen to hear more about the new settings that have been revealed during the beta, you can also find out how the arachnophobia options for the game have some adorable consequences.