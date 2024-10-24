Is Monster Hunter Wilds open world?

We’re eagerly counting down the days until we get our hands on Monster Hunter Wilds, and fans of the series are wondering whether we’ll be able to explore another sprawling open world to capture and battle these creatures when the game launches.

It’s been six years since we explored the sprawling landscapes of MH: World, and we’re counting down the days until we get to experience a new start with Monster Hunter Wilds. The latest release in the series will see us head to the Forbidden Lands in search of an expedition party that has gone missing, but will we be able to explore the area at our own pace, or will we have to follow a path laid out by Capcom? We’re here to clarify how your adventure will pan out.

Capcom You’ll be able to explore the Forbidden Lands at your own pace.

Is Monster Hunter Wilds fully open world?

Yes, Monster Hunter Wilds is an open-world game, which means you can wander around the Forbidden Lands as you please. As you explore the world, you’ll encounter monsters who you can battle or capture, and choose which missions you want to do in which order.

You may choose to go from biome to biome, exploring the area fully, or skip around the map as you complete quests. Thankfully, that decision is completely up to you, although there will be times when you need to finish a mission before you can move forward in the game.

Still, if you want to spend all your time wandering the Forbidden Lands, then you can do so. The power is in your hands.

Is MH Wilds like World?

Yes, MH Wilds is going to be like World but expanded and improved. Players will be able to explore a bigger, more interesting map, which will include “a new level of detailed creatures and ecosystems,” which whets our appetite.

On top of that, Capcom has also built on the existing weapon system and 14 of these monster-slaying tools have already been announced, while also confirming a weapon-swapping mechanic that will completely change the way you hunt.

So, if you enjoy getting out and roaming the open world in MH: World, then Wilds will be right up your alley. If you fancy trying it out early, you can get involved in the game’s open beta which kicks off on October 31.