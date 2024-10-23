Monster Hunter Wilds Open Beta Test: Start date, rewards & how to participate

The Monster Hunter Wilds PlayStation showcase had exciting news for Monster Hunter fans: a chance to play early.

The Xbox Partner Preview showcase revealed the full release of Monster Hunter Wilds set for February 28, 2025, but there’s an early opportunity for you to dive into the wild world of monster hunting.

The Open Beta Test is launching soon, and we’ve got all the details you need to join in on the action.

When is the Open Beta Test?

PlayStation PS Plus members get an even earlier start.

The Monster Hunter Wilds Open Beta Test will take place on PlayStation 5, with two separate access periods:

Early Access for PlayStation Plus members: Starts : Monday, October 28, 8:00 PM PT / Tuesday, October 29, 3:00 AM GMT Ends : Wednesday, October 30, 7:59 PM PT / Thursday, October 31, 2:59 AM GMT

for PlayStation Plus members: Open to everyone with a PS5 : Starts : Thursday, October 31, 8:00 PM PT / Friday, November 1, 3:00 AM GMT Ends : Sunday, November 3, 6:59 PM PT / Monday, November 4, 2:59 AM GMT

:

Requirements

To participate, you’ll need a PlayStation 5 with at least 18 GB of free space. If you’re a PlayStation Plus member, you’ll gain early access, but non-members are also welcome during the second period. The beta can be pre-downloaded starting the day before each access window to give you a head start.

How to participate

Joining the beta is straightforward:

Head to the PlayStation Store during the pre-download period. Search for Monster Hunter Wilds Open Beta. Download and install the beta (ensure you have enough free space). Once the beta begins, you’ll be ready to jump into the game.

During the beta, you can experience:

Character creation , which allows you to create your hunter and companion, Palico.

, which allows you to create your hunter and companion, Palico. Story trial , where you play through the game’s beginning.

, where you play through the game’s beginning. Doshaguma hunt, where you can take on a fearsome monster, either solo or with friends. Yes, the Open Beta for Monster Hunter Wilds will have crossplay.

Rewards

PlayStation Get a pendant and an item pack for the full game’s release.

By participating in the Open Beta Test, you’ll unlock a Pendant and an Item Pack to decorate your weapons and Seikret.

These will be available as downloadable content when Monster Hunter Wilds officially launches on February 28.

The full showcase for Monster Hunter Wilds showed characters exploring dynamic environments, fighting unique monsters, and discovering new locales like the Oilwell Basin. You can read all about it in our Monster Hunter Wilds showcase recap.