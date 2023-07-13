How to play 17+ games on Roblox: Verification, eligibility & more

Roblox continues to release games suitable for those 17 and up as the metaverse platform grows to accommodate users of various ages. However, you need to go through certain hoops and meet some requirements before you can play them. Here’s everything you need to know about the verification process, eligibility, and more.

Millions of users all over the world are hooked to Roblox because of its broad variety of games and virtual experiences. Roblox may have found its original audience among children, but the platform now offers features appealing to adults as well.

Numerous experiences aimed at players aged 17 and up now appear on Roblox with their vision for all ages campaign. According to the official blog, the fastest-growing age group on Roblox is 17-to-24-year-olds and in 2022, 38% of the platform’s daily active users were 17 and over.

Creators on Roblox will soon be allowed to provide games and experiences for users aged 17 and up. The content will be similar to that found in television series and stand-up comedy. Violence, gore, and/or crass humor may be amplified in such experiences.

However, to play those games, users must go through a verification process to find out if they’re eligible. Here’s how you can play 17+ games on Roblox.

Roblox Each game will have the above description to identify them as 17+ experiences.

How to play 17+ games on Roblox

Roblox now offers content that is restricted to users aged 17 and up. The description of these events will specify that participants must be 17 or older to participate.

However, Roblox’s age verification method necessitates that users must be 17 or older before they can play these games. You can verify your age by adding a selfie and a photo of your valid government ID to your profile.

Roblox To access 17+ experiences, users will need to verify their age on the platform.

Simply head over to your account settings. Click on Verify My Age to start the process. Scan the QR code from your phone. Click your selfie and upload a valid ID.

Doing so will trigger an email from Roblox verifying your age and granting you access to the site’s adult-oriented games. Roblox has also stated that they want to implement more verification measures in order to strictly moderate the platform in a way that separates adults from children.

With the impending release of Roblox for Meta Quest VR and a rumored port to PlayStation consoles, the company hopes to expand the platform’s appeal to an older demographic by providing them with online dating, concert experiences, sporting events, and more.

So, there you have it – that’s everything you need to know on how to play 17+ games in Roblox. For more tips and tricks, make sure to go through our various guides.

