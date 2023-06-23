How to sideload apps and games on Meta Quest 2 using SideQuest

Wondering how you can sideload games on your Meta Quest 2? Though the process isn’t as straightforward as you think. But we’re here to guide you.

We love the Meta Quest 2. There are various reasons why. It is powerful, it is wireless, and it is affordable too. All these qualities make this fantastic VR headset the best in the business.

The Quest 2 also has a massive games and apps library making it a handy gadget. However, this means many applications and games not hosted on the Oculus store are unavailable to install on the Quest 2 VR headsets.

Article continues after ad

What if we were to tell you you can sideload these apps and games on Quest 2 and experience a ton of exciting content even before it makes its way to Oculus’s official VR app store?

How to sideload apps and games on Quest 2

Meta

Before you get started, you need to ensure that you have the following:

The Quest 2 headset

A PC (Windows 8 or above, Linux or macOS powered) or a relatively new Android smartphone

A cable to connect the Quest 2 to the phone or PC

Once you’ve got all the requisite stuff, you can sideload apps and games on Meta Quest 2. Follow the below process.

Install SideQuest on your phone/PC by visiting:

There is a new SideQuest app available on the Oculus store. While you can download and install the app directly onto the VR headset, you’ll still need to follow the below steps. Remember that you’d need to use a PC and mobile to set up the sideload process.

Article continues after ad

Enable Developer mode on the Oculus website

Go to the Oculus developer site and sign up for developer access on your Quest. This step is required to bypass the Oculus store and install third-party apps and games on the headset. You’ll need to supply an “Organisation” name which can be anything unique that you fancy, agree to the terms and conditions, and verify your account with a phone number and a card number.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

While sideloading remains free, adding card details is only required to prove that you’re an actual human looking to explore more virtual worlds. It may sound weird, but it’s a necessary step that we can’t avoid.

Article continues after ad

Enable Developer mode on the Oculus app.

Turn on your Quest 2, open the Oculus app on your phone, head over to the Menu at the bottom right, and tap on settings.

Tap “Developer Mode” and turn on the toggle

Reboot your Quest 2

Run the installer

Start the SideQuest installer app and connect the Quest to your PC

You can confirm the connection within the app as the indicator on the top right will turn green from red and says “Quest detected.”

Click Install SideQuest in your headset to install the app

Log in to the app on the headset

Once the app is installed, you can wear the headset and access the app under “Unknown Sources” from the drop-down menu on the top left.

Locate the SideQuest App and open it

You’ll be asked to link your account by visiting sdq.st/link on your pc/phone

Once you link your account, you’re all set

Now you can download the apps and games from the SideQuest app directly on the Quest 2

Why should you sideload apps and games on Quest 2 VR headset?

Sideloading apps on a VR headset works the same as on any Android smartphone. You might have apps not yet available on the Play Store, but you can download the installer file, bypass the Play Store, install the app on the phone, and enjoy.

Before publishing on the official app repository, any application or game must meet certain norms and conditions. It also goes through a curation team that decides if the app is good enough to be available on the storefront. Meta takes a share of this application’s revenue from the app store.

Article continues after ad

Some apps from relatively new or indie developers may need the necessary approvals or some other reason that prevents these apps from being present on the official app store. These apps are safe and wouldn’t harm your favorite gadget.