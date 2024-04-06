Pep Guardiola roasts Arsenal with brutal Premier League title race jibe

Man City manager Pep Guardiola has teased Arsenal that they don’t belong in the Premier League title race with both his side and Liverpool, after he asked what the Gunners were “doing here” at the top of the table.

Speaking ahead of his side’s Premier League clash with Crystal Palace, Guardiola was asked if it was strange to be in a three-horse title race with Arsenal and Liverpool competing alongside Man City.

“Good question,” he told TNT Sports. “Me in Barcelona [as a manager], it was always Barcelona and Real Madrid. In Bayern Munich it was [Borussia] Dortmund.

Article continues after ad

“Yeah, it’s the first time as a three. What is Arsenal doing here?” he then joked. “No, welcome. Three top teams I would say. We arrive at the end with a small margin of difference and we know exactly what we need to do.”

Guardiola’s tongue-in-cheek comment comes as the Premier League title race enters the final eight games of the season. Just three points separate Liverpool, Arsenal and Man City after 30 games.

Article continues after ad

Former Chelsea star Joe Cole insisted that all three teams “deserve to be champions”, as fans turn to the fixture list to work out which games could make all the difference come May.

Article continues after ad

Liverpool head to Old Trafford this Sunday, with Jamie Carragher adamant that Arsenal and Man City can be confident of the Reds dropping points.

Arsenal take on Brighton on Saturday afternoon, with Man City’s clash with Crystal Palace taking place in the lunchtime slot.