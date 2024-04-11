Roy Keane doubles down on brutal Erling Haaland “League Two” verdict

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has doubled down on his claim that Erling Haaland’s general play is “almost like a League Two player”, as he reiterated his belief that the Man City striker needs to improve his overall game.

Haaland has notched an incredible 30 goals in 37 appearances across all competitions for Man City this season. This comes off the back of his sensational 52 strikes in 53 games during his maiden campaign under Pep Guardiola.

So, it came as some surprise when Keane likened Haaland’s general play to that of a League Two striker, England’s fourth-tier of football. But the Man United legend has stood by his controversial assessment of the 23-year-old.

“I don’t know what the big deal is,” he told The Overlap. “I give Erling Haaland praise every week, I give Manchester City praise, and I think he’s an amazing striker. But his general play is that of a League Two player. And I’m glad you are not agreeing with me, I don’t expect people to agree with me.

“His general play, week in, week out is nowhere near good enough. As a goal scorer and a striker, the best – and I said that. His link-up play, the way he lays the ball off, sometimes the options he gives his teammates or the options he doesn’t give them – as a striker and a goal scorer the best in the world, but his other play is that of a League Two player.”

“The game against Arsenal [0-0] was tough because they did well to contain the whole game, but in general, I don’t think what I said was a big deal. He’s a young player and he will improve, and I guarantee you that Pep Guardiola sits with his staff on everything and say that he needs to do more, specifically when he’s not getting of chances or loads of goals.”

Topic starts at 46:00

Haaland found the back of the net in City’s last Premier League game, a 4-2 win over Crystal Palace. It was his 19th league strike of the season, more than any other player, as he helped the Blues move just one point behind Arsenal in first.

Liverpool split the two sides as they sit second in the league, behind Arsenal on goal difference alone.

All eyes will now turn to the run-in, as Man City fans could well be quietly optimistic about leapfrogging their title rivals in what is a favorable run of fixtures for Guardiola’s side.