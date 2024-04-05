Jamie Carragher claims Arsenal and Man City will be “confident” of Liverpool slip up

Jamie Carragher has suggested that Arsenal and Man City fans will be “confident” of Liverpool dropping points during their matches against Manchester United and Everton during the Premier League title race.

Liverpool currently sit top of the Premier League, two points clear of Arsenal in second with Man City one point further behind in third.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are in control heading into the final eight games of the season, but Carragher believes there are two fixtures in particular that could pose as a potential banana skin for Liverpool during the run-in.

“There are two venues in world football which are the most challenging for a Liverpool player,” he penned for The Telegraph. “One is Old Trafford and the other is Goodison Park.

“Both trips are heading Jurgen Klopp’s way and will have a massive influence on whether his Anfield farewell ends with another league title…90 points could be enough to be champions – six wins and two draws could get Liverpool over the line.

“But Arsenal and City will be looking at Liverpool’s remaining fixtures confident that they might slip up against their fiercest rivals again. They have no fear of United or Everton failing to give everything to keep Klopp off the top.

“Klopp has played a combined 17 times away at United and Everton since becoming Liverpool’s manager. He has won four games, two apiece at either stadium. Of his 10 fixtures at Old Trafford, he has lost four.”

After beating Sheffield United 3-1 in the week, Liverpool head to Old Trafford to take on bitter rivals Manchester United on Sunday, April 7.

Home and away games against Atalanta in the Europa League quarter-finals, as well as clashes with Crystal Palace and Fulham, come before a trip to Goodison Park to take on Everton on Wednesday, April 24.

If Klopp’s side can come through these run of fixtures unscathed, they will know that just four matches stand in their way as they look to give the Liverpool manager the perfect send off by lifting the Premier League trophy in May.

