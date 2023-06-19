LCK giants Gen.G announce partnership with Manchester City

South Korean esports organization Gen.G has announced a collaboration with Premier League football club Manchester City.

The partnership will see the two entities collaborate on a number of activities “tailored towards both sets of fans”, including content across multiple platforms and in-person events in various regions, including South Korea and the UK.

Manchester City and Gen.G will also explore co-branded merchandise opportunities with a view to launching limited-edition products.

With this collaboration, Manchester City aims to bolster its presence in the Asian region. The football team’s preseason tour will include a stop in Seoul, where it will play a friendly match against Atletico Madrid scheduled on July 30.

“We’ve been on a search to learn from the sports world’s best about what it takes to maintain a championship mindset even under the brightest lights of competition, and we are excited to work with the newly crowned champions, Manchester City under the banner of GEN CITY,” said Gen.G CEO Arnold Hur.

“We are incredibly excited about this partnership both for our competitive pro and educational academy teams and hope to build upon this collaboration into the future.”

Manchester City’s esports division competes in FIFA and Fortnite. Over the years, the club has collaborated with FaZe on a number of activities, including a pop-up event at Etihad Stadium in March 2022, and have worn FaZe-branded training jerseys in pre-match warm-ups on a number of occasions.

Established in 2017, Gen.G fields esports teams across numerous titles, including League of Legends, Valorant and Overwatch (under the name Seoul Dynasty). The organization’s League of Legends team is the reigning LCK champion and has made four Worlds appearances, reaching the semi-finals of the last two events.