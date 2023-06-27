How to play Call of Duty-inspired mode on Roblox: Riotfall

Riotfall, Roblox’s first-person shooter (FPS) inspired by Call of Duty, has been a hit with users ever since it was released. Here’s how you can jump into the action on Roblox yourself.

Roblox features a wide variety of game modes, each with its own unique gameplay experience. Players can enjoy the blocky aesthetic and the gameplay aspects of games like Blox Fruits and Driving Simulator as they play with their friends or others in a server.

Users that are looking for a place to freely explore a variety of games have made the metaverse platform their destination of choice. Although Roblox games are sometimes criticized for having “cartoony and blocky” visuals, games like Riotfall disprove this assumption.

This first-person shooter (FPS) takes its cues from the multiplayer features of Call of Duty (COD) games and has been making the rounds online for being “too realistic” and the ideal alternative for fans of the series.

Here’s how you can play Riotfall on Roblox.

Roblox Riotfall brings the classic multiplayer experience of Call of Duty in Roblox.

How to play Riotfall – the COD inspired game on Roblox

Rodeo Interactive created the Roblox game Riotfall using only Roblox Studio and the platform’s extensive content pool. The game was first released in 2022 as part of an Alpha test run, but it immediately earned global popularity after leaving streamers in astonishment.

Many in the gaming community were shocked that this appeared “too realistic” and accurately replicated the mechanics and HUD of Call of Duty multiplayer modes, but they ultimately gave high credit to the creators for their efforts. Even though it’s still in beta, the game has quickly become one of Roblox’s most popular shooters.

Both the alpha and beta versions are live in Roblox, however, follow these steps to play the latest Beta version of Riotfall:

Launch Roblox Type Riotfall in the search bar or head over to the official experience page Click on the green Play button to launch the experience

Roblox Players are blown away by the level of graphics and gameplay mechanics of Riotfall.

Once you’ve logged in, choose your loadout and go into the full-fledged experience. As with other first-person shooters, Riotfall’s arsenal is extensive and realistic.

A red-dot scope attached to an Assault Rifle makes it one of the most popular weapons in the game, allowing players to consistently hit their targets. Deathmatch, Domination, and Free-for-All are the three game options available to players at the start of each round.

So, there you have it – that’s all you need to know about Riotfall on Roblox.

