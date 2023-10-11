How to play Roblox on PS5 & PlayStation 4

After a long wait, the free metaverse platform Roblox is finally available on PS5 and PS4 consoles, allowing users to enjoy their favorite experiences. Here’s how to quickly begin playing the game on your PlayStation console.

Popular among players and creators alike, Roblox has evolved as a groundbreaking platform that allows users to create their own games and experiences. Roblox has a huge variety of user-made games, from quests and shooters to social spaces and art exhibitions, so there’s bound to be something for everyone.

Originally only accessible on PCs and mobile devices, the metaverse platform has since spread its wings to include support for the iOS, Mac, Xbox, and Meta Quest VR systems, enhancing the overall cross-platform experience. The PlayStation version of Roblox, though, was the one that was most eagerly expected.

Roblox’s release on PlayStation, following much anticipation and speculation, is a huge deal for fans of both platforms. It improves the PlayStation console gaming experience and, through cross-platform play, exposes the game’s creative community to a wider audience.

Roblox / PlayStation You can download Roblox by simply searching it on the PSN store.

Now that the game is finally available on PlayStation 4 and PS5 consoles, here’s how you can get started and play Roblox.

How to get started with Roblox on PlayStation

To get started, navigate to the PlayStation Store (PSN store) on your PS4 or PS5 and search for Roblox. The app will be visible in search results.

Once you’ve opened the store page by clicking on the Roblox icon, select Download to install the game on your console. Ensure you have an active internet connection, as Roblox requires you to be online.

Roblox / PlayStation You can easily create a new Roblox account or login to your existing one on your PlayStation console.

Click Play Game to launch Roblox after the game has been downloaded. Once inside the main title screen, you will be asked to Sign Up for a new account or Log In to an existing Roblox account.

Choose your preferred account configuration method. If you already have an account, you can connect the console with your user ID by scanning the QR code on-screen or entering a six letter code into the Roblox app on your phone.

Once complete, you will be redirected to the Roblox home interface, where it will be easy to locate your experiences, similar to the PC app. Launch one of the experiences to play the game on your PlayStation console.

So, there you have it – that’s all you need to know about how to play Roblox on PS5 and PlayStation 4 consoles.

