Roblox players divided over OceanGate sub game that is pay-to-access

Roblox players have caused a major uproar after a group of creators produced a pay-to-access game that reenacts the doomed OceanGate submarine. As similar games appear on Roblox and receive tremendous outrage from the community, the player base is divided.

The loss of the OceanGate Titan submarine was one of the most devastating disasters in modern history. After losing contact with the surface on June 18, the submerged vehicle was never seen again.

After only a few hours, the firm contacted the US Coast Guard to report the sub missing. As debris was discovered near the accident site on June 22, the Coast Guard convened a news conference to declare that the submarine had experienced a catastrophic implosion, killing all five passengers on board instantly.

The instant the news broke, people took to social media to express their sorrow and react with tributes and memes. However, a handful of Roblox creators were already ahead of the game, as they produced experiences that mimicked the tragic incident in-game and required players to pay a particular sum in Robux, which further infuriated users.

Roblox players outraged over pay-to-access OceanGate sub game

Players on the Roblox community have reportedly posted screenshots from games that replicate the OceanGate Titan submarine disaster that occurred last week. Creators have capitalized on the topic’s popularity on the internet since the news broke to make games that only aim to attract players and pay Robux to access them.

However, after witnessing this, a number of Roblox players took to the Reddit thread to voice their displeasure and criticize the creators for their “insensitive behaviour” towards the disaster. An angry Roblox player said, “What the f*** please just be respectful to the victims.”

Another user also posted a Roblox game in which players’ submarines implode catastrophically as they try to escape. The submarine’s interior even includes a wireless controller similar to the one used to operate the OceanGate Titan externally.

One outraged user continued by commenting, “Making this tragedy into a game is in extremely poor taste as others have stated.” Others, however, have taken a more objective stance on the controversy surrounding these games, dismissing it as “insensitive” because of the widespread perception that they are designed for anything other than pure entertainment.

For more entertainment news and other viral stories, head over to check out our coverage.