Is Modern Warfare 2 cross-platform? Crossplay for Xbox, PlayStation, PC & Switch explained

Modern Warfare 2 beat MW3 as the most successful CoD launch of all time, but can you play the hit game with friends on other platforms? Here’s everything you need to know about MW2 crossplay on PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and more.

Infinity Ward struck gold with Modern Warfare 2, delivering more than $800 million worldwide in sales following the first three days from its release. Despite solid sales figures, game-breaking bugs, removed features, and UI complaints prevent fans from fully getting on board.

Having the ability to play with friends makes overlooking slight issues easier.

Modern Warfare 2019 introduced cross-play to the CoD franchise. Did the revolutionary feature make a return to the highly anticipated sequel?

Here’s everything you need to know about playing with friends on other platforms in Modern Warfare 2.

Activision Modern Warfare 2 re-introduces Spec Ops to play with a partner.

Does Modern Warfare 2 have crossplay?

Simply put, yes, Modern Warfare 2 does support cross-platform play. The Call of Duty franchise has come a long way since its strictly same-generation-only party gameplay.

Thankfully, MW2 allows players to squad up on all but one platform. Whether playing on Xbox Series S|X, PC, or PlayStation 5, it is straightforward to get into a game together.

How to turn on MW2 crossplay

To get the necessary details to be able to make friends via Activision’s helpful service:

You’ll need to head to the ‘Options’ menu. Go over to ‘Account.’ Ensure that crossplay is enabled. From here, you can view your hashtagged account username, which your friends can input in-game and vice versa.

This stretches across all platforms and will make it easier to create parties where you can chat using the in-game chat functionality.

Does MW2 crossplay work for Nintendo Switch?

Unfortunately, Modern Warfare 2 is not available to Switch users.

Now that you know how to take advantage of cross-platform functionality

