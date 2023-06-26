Warzone expert exposes pay to win weapon optic

Warzone guru TrueGameData unearthed the blue dot reticle in Warzone 2, but a paywall holds player back from getting the fan-favorite optic.

Activision has caught flack for its handling of microtransactions during Modern Warfare 2. Season 3 introduced ‘pay-to-win’ DMZ bundles, awarding players free UAVS, bonus perks, and more just for purchasing an operator bundle.

The decision infuriated community members, and some even claimed it would doom the iconic FPS franchise as a whole. The devs wouldn’t remove the bundles entirely but slightly nerfed one of the bundles after a wave of backlash.

Article continues after ad

TrueGameData reignited pay-to-win debates again as the YouTuber unearthed the blue dot reticle.

How to get the blue dot reticle in Warzone

Warzone 2 controversially removed the option for players to customize reticles on their weapon optics. This design choice greatly reduced the number of optics players are willing to use.

TrueGameData explained why being unable to edit reticles hurt holographic scopes in Warzone 2.

“The different holographic optics in Warzone 2 all have really bad reticles. They all have really obstructive reticles and bounce all over the place.”

Article continues after ad

The Good’Ol Days weapon blueprint shows it has the regular holographic reticle in the Gunsmith. However, in-game, the optic has a blue dot reticle.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The Good ‘Ol Days weapon blueprint is included in the Throwback Pack: ’09 Weapon Audio, which costs 1800 COD points.

Players can use the blueprint optic on any weapon in the game, essentially restricting the blue dot to only those willing to pull out their wallet.

TrueGameData argued that the optic is a strong contender for the best in Warzone.

Article continues after ad

“I think it is a nice middle ground between the Shlager 3.4x, the VLK 4.0x, and the red dot. You get a little more zoom than the red dot, but also you get the clean reticle, and it’s a nice optic.”

TrueGameData concluded that purchasing the bundle is worth it if you are a really hardcore player.

For more, check out the rest of our meta Season 4 loadouts, and try throwing on the blue dot reticle.