Roblox’s YouTube & TikTok competitor just surpassed 1 billion views

Roblox’s new social media feature emerges as a real competitor to TikTok and YouTube and has already crossed one billion views.

Roblox continues to become a juggernaut in the gaming space, boasting millions of players daily. Now, the virtual universe is looking to expand its reach and influence thanks to its newly introduced Clip It feature.

In March 2024, Neura Studios released a new Roblox social media style program, Clip It. This feature provides Roblox users with a continuous feed of short-form content that mirrors TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram’s shorter-length video content.

As revealed by the company via X (formerly Twitter), within the first six weeks of going live on Roblox, Clip It generated 100 million views.

Fast-forward to November 2024, and the feature has hit over one billion views and eight million monthly active users, according to a new report from Digiday.

What is Clip It? Roblox’s social media feature explained

Clip It works exclusively within Roblox and operates almost identically to TikTok and YouTube Shorts.

Users can like and comment on videos, swipe over to the next piece of content, and use a plethora of editing tools that allow players to share clips from the game and create unique content using their digital avatars.

Furthermore, Clip It includes the same programmatic video ads as all other Roblox features. In Digiday’s recent report, multiple individuals actively working on Roblox’s Clip It feature broke down how it works and outlined its scope and future.

“Clip It really isn’t a game so much as a social platform, and that makes a huge difference for what brands can do with it,” claimed Ben Saraille, the co-founder of Makeshift, a company that assists Clip It with ad sales and other business functions.

Saraille added, “For games, even if the size or demo is right, the fit is often wrong, and that makes ads feel foreign or disingenuous. But nothing is off-topic in Clip It, because like YouTube, TikTok, Instagram and other content apps, there’s a place for every niche.”

What is in store for Clip It moving forward? According to Sarallie, 2025 is set to be their “busiest year by far”, and moving forward, Roblox’s in-built social media style feature will be a true rival to other platforms.

Saraille adding. “As a rule of thumb: if there’s a feature you’re used to using in advertisements on TikTok, Snap, Instagram or YouTube Shorts, it’s either there or will be soon.”