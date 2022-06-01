 Anime Warriors Simulator Codes (June 2022): How to redeem Crystals, Boosts & Yen in Roblox - Dexerto
Anime Warriors Simulator Codes (June 2022): How to redeem Crystals, Boosts & Yen in Roblox

Published: 1/Jun/2022 17:03

by Sourav Banik
official Anime Warriors Simulator art
Roblox Corporation / Enclamatic Simulations

Wondering what are the latest codes to redeem items like boosts, Yen, and crystals in Anime Warriors Simulator? Look no further, as we’ve got you covered with multiple codes in June 2022 to help you unleash your inner combatant.

If your enthusiasm for anime has brought you to the Roblox-based world of Anime Warriors Simulator, you’re in for a good time, as the game has been inspired by multiple anime shows and their worlds.

To succeed as a combatant in the title you’ll require certain items to enhance your experience as a mighty warrior – and this is where our code list for June 2022 will come in handy.

Updated June 1, 2022, to check for code validity.

Contents

Timed rewards available in Anime Warriors Simulator
Roblox Corporation / Enclamatic Simulations
The game offers you various other ways to claim rewards.

Anime Warriors Simulator codes in Roblox (June 2022)

At the time of writing, there are a total of 18 redeemable codes for the game. The table below features all the working codes that you can redeem to enjoy your rewards.

Make sure you check back regularly for new codes as the developer has planned for some surprise once the game hits 250kLikes!

Code Items
big100
Boosts, Coins, and more rewards
bizarre175
1x Ultra Lucky Boost, 2x Triple Damage Boost, 2x Triple Yen Boost
clansupdate
1x Ultra Lucky Boost, 2x Triple Damage Boost, 2x Triple Yen Boost
code150 Multiple Boosts
DungeonFix Multiple Boosts
levelpatch Boosts
likes10 Multiple Boosts
luck40 Multiple Boosts
onepunch Multiple Boosts
Release Multiple Boosts
sinsupdate Multiple Boosts
sorceryworld Boosts
sorryforbugs Multiple Boosts
sorry4shutdown Multiple Boosts
super20 Multiple Boosts
Update2Heroes Multiple Boosts
update3dungeon Multiple Boosts
update75 Multiple Boosts

How to redeem Anime Warriors Simulator codes in Roblox

Redeeming codes in Anime Warriors is a piece of cake, but if you’re hopping onto the game for the first time ever, follow these steps to claim your rewards:

  • Launch the game.
  • Click on the Twitter icon on the left side of the screen.
  • An allotted space will be provided to paste or type any of the codes in the table above.
  • That’s it! You’ve successfully claimed your reward.
In-game Anime Warriors Simulator code redeem menu
Roblox Corporation / Enclamatic Simulations
Anime Warriors Simulator codes can be redeemed in a matter of a few steps.

Full list of Anime Warriors Simulator expired codes

As of June 1, 2022, a total of eight codes have expired. Make sure to check back often, as we regularly update the tables as soon as more codes become unredeemable.

Code Items
125KTHUMBSUP 200 Crystals
5kL1kes
30 minutes Double Yen Boost
Incredible10k Multiple Boosts
SeventyFiveK 100 Crystals
THANKS4100KLIKES 150 Crystals
Twenty5kLikes 150 Crystals
UPDATE1MH 300 Crystals
WOAHFiftyKLIKES 150 Crystals

What are Anime Warriors Simulator codes used for in Roblox?

The codes in this game are used to gain a plethora of free items like Boosts, crystals, and Yen.

These items ensure you empower your warrior even further and demolish all the enemies in a matter of a few moves!

So, there you have it — everything you need to know about Anime Warriors Simulator promo codes for June 2022.

For more promo codes and other mobile gaming tips, make sure to check out our guides:

