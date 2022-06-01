Anime Warriors Simulator Codes (June 2022): How to redeem Crystals, Boosts & Yen in Roblox

Wondering what are the latest codes to redeem items like boosts, Yen, and crystals in Anime Warriors Simulator? Look no further, as we’ve got you covered with multiple codes in June 2022 to help you unleash your inner combatant.

If your enthusiasm for anime has brought you to the Roblox-based world of Anime Warriors Simulator, you’re in for a good time, as the game has been inspired by multiple anime shows and their worlds.

To succeed as a combatant in the title you’ll require certain items to enhance your experience as a mighty warrior – and this is where our code list for June 2022 will come in handy.

Advertisement

Updated June 1, 2022, to check for code validity.

Contents

Anime Warriors Simulator codes in Roblox (June 2022)

At the time of writing, there are a total of 18 redeemable codes for the game. The table below features all the working codes that you can redeem to enjoy your rewards.

Read More: Roblox True Piece codes

Make sure you check back regularly for new codes as the developer has planned for some surprise once the game hits 250kLikes!

Code Items big100 Boosts, Coins, and more rewards bizarre175 1x Ultra Lucky Boost, 2x Triple Damage Boost, 2x Triple Yen Boost clansupdate 1x Ultra Lucky Boost, 2x Triple Damage Boost, 2x Triple Yen Boost code150 Multiple Boosts DungeonFix Multiple Boosts levelpatch Boosts likes10 Multiple Boosts luck40 Multiple Boosts onepunch Multiple Boosts Release Multiple Boosts sinsupdate Multiple Boosts sorceryworld Boosts sorryforbugs Multiple Boosts sorry4shutdown Multiple Boosts super20 Multiple Boosts Update2Heroes Multiple Boosts update3dungeon Multiple Boosts update75 Multiple Boosts

How to redeem Anime Warriors Simulator codes in Roblox

Redeeming codes in Anime Warriors is a piece of cake, but if you’re hopping onto the game for the first time ever, follow these steps to claim your rewards:

Launch the game.

Click on the Twitter icon on the left side of the screen .

on the . An allotted space will be provided to paste or type any of the codes in the table above.

That’s it! You’ve successfully claimed your reward.

Full list of Anime Warriors Simulator expired codes

As of June 1, 2022, a total of eight codes have expired. Make sure to check back often, as we regularly update the tables as soon as more codes become unredeemable.

Advertisement

Code Items 125KTHUMBSUP 200 Crystals 5kL1kes 30 minutes Double Yen Boost Incredible10k Multiple Boosts SeventyFiveK 100 Crystals THANKS4100KLIKES 150 Crystals Twenty5kLikes 150 Crystals UPDATE1MH 300 Crystals WOAHFiftyKLIKES 150 Crystals

What are Anime Warriors Simulator codes used for in Roblox?

The codes in this game are used to gain a plethora of free items like Boosts, crystals, and Yen.

These items ensure you empower your warrior even further and demolish all the enemies in a matter of a few moves!

So, there you have it — everything you need to know about Anime Warriors Simulator promo codes for June 2022.

For more promo codes and other mobile gaming tips, make sure to check out our guides:

Bubble Gum Simulator codes | Titanage codes | Vehicle Legends codes | Demonfall codes | Pet Simulator X codes | Shindo Life codes | Super Power Fighting Simulator codes | Summoners War promo codes | Roblox promo codes | Sorcerer Fighting Simulator codes | Dead by Daylight codes | Genshin Impact codes | Blox Fruits codes | King Legacy codes | Star Stable codes