Summoners War promo codes (May 2022): How to get Summoning Stones, Mana Crystals & Scrolls

Summoners War promo codes enable you to receive various free in-game items like Summoning Stones, Mana Crystals, and Scrolls. We’ve got everything you need to know about redeeming every available code in May 2022.
The fictional world of Summoners War sets your inner monster hunter in motion as you battle against other players and PvE characters for progression.
This turn-based RPG allows you to summon various monsters wandering in its fantasy world. However, to beat the game’s most difficult content and become the best summoner, using promo codes is an effective method for progression.
Ranging from Summoning Stones to Scrolls, these promo codes can provide you with a lot of in-game benefits at no extra cost. In order to help you on your adventure, we’ve gathered together every available Summoners War code for May 2022.
Updated May 12, 2022, to check for new codes.
- Summoners War codes for May 2022
- How to redeem codes
- All expired codes
- What are Summoners War codes used for?
Summoners War codes for May 2022
There are currently two active Summoners War promo codes, which have been confirmed as of May 12, 2022. The game is currently celebrating its 8th anniversary, so expect some more codes in the coming days from the developers.
As more are made available, we’ll be sure to update you accordingly.
|Code
|Items
|SW2022MAY53
|50 Summoning stones
|SW8THBIRTHDAY
|200k Mana & 5 Mythical scroll
How to redeem Summoners War codes
If you want to redeem codes in Summoners War, you will need to go through a couple of steps. The process is fairly straightforward and requires you to access an internal menu to redeem them. If you’re not familiar with the process, simply follow the steps below:
- Launch the game.
- After the game loads, tap on the Events icon on the upper right side of the screen.
- Tap on the Game Guide option, the third option from the top.
- Once the screen for redeeming the codes appears, paste or type any of the active working codes into the allotted space.
- Once it’s done, tap on ‘Enter’.
- That’s it! The respective rewards for each code will be rewarded to you in the game.
Full list of Summoners War expired codes
Below is a list of all the currently expired codes in Summoners War, along with the rewards they previously redeemed:
What are Summoners War codes used for?
As you can see from the tables above, most of the Summoners War promo codes will reward you with various items like Summoning Stones, Mana Crystals, and Scrolls.
Make sure to check back regularly, as new codes are occasionally added by the developers, and they can go a very long way in helping you to become one of the best combatants in Summoners War.
So, there you have it – everything you need to know about Summoners War codes for May 2022.
For more promo codes and other mobile gaming tips, make sure to check out our guides:
