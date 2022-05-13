 Summoners War promo codes (May 2022): How to get Summoning Stones, Mana Crystals & Scrolls - Dexerto
Summoners War promo codes (May 2022): How to get Summoning Stones, Mana Crystals & Scrolls

Published: 13/May/2022 11:58

by Sourav Banik
Summoners War / Com2uS

Summoners War promo codes enable you to receive various free in-game items like Summoning Stones, Mana Crystals, and Scrolls. We’ve got everything you need to know about redeeming every available code in May 2022.

The fictional world of Summoners War sets your inner monster hunter in motion as you battle against other players and PvE characters for progression.

This turn-based RPG allows you to summon various monsters wandering in its fantasy world. However, to beat the game’s most difficult content and become the best summoner, using promo codes is an effective method for progression.

Ranging from Summoning Stones to Scrolls, these promo codes can provide you with a lot of in-game benefits at no extra cost. In order to help you on your adventure, we’ve gathered together every available Summoners War code for May 2022.

Updated May 12, 2022, to check for new codes.

Summoners War event menu
Summoners War / Com2uS
Summoners War is celebrating its 8th Year in 2022.

Summoners War codes for May 2022

There are currently two active Summoners War promo codes, which have been confirmed as of May 12, 2022. The game is currently celebrating its 8th anniversary, so expect some more codes in the coming days from the developers.

As more are made available, we’ll be sure to update you accordingly.

Code Items
SW2022MAY53 50 Summoning stones
SW8THBIRTHDAY 200k Mana & 5 Mythical scroll
Summoners War code redeem screen
Summoners War / Com2uS
Summoner War promo codes reward you with multiple in-game items.

How to redeem Summoners War codes

If you want to redeem codes in Summoners War, you will need to go through a couple of steps. The process is fairly straightforward and requires you to access an internal menu to redeem them. If you’re not familiar with the process, simply follow the steps below:

  • Launch the game.
  • After the game loads, tap on the Events icon on the upper right side of the screen.
  • Tap on the Game Guide option, the third option from the top.
  • Once the screen for redeeming the codes appears, paste or type any of the active working codes into the allotted space.
  • Once it’s done, tap on ‘Enter’.
  • That’s it! The respective rewards for each code will be rewarded to you in the game.

Full list of Summoners War expired codes

Below is a list of all the currently expired codes in Summoners War, along with the rewards they previously redeemed:

Code Items
apacha1002 100k Summoning stones and Mythical scroll
mezaseno1 50 Energy & Mythical scroll
swc21ausommet 100k Mana & Mythical scroll
20euvorrunde21 100 Energy & 50 Summoning stones
swc21tanoshimi 100k Mana & 50 Summoning stones
atsuiswc21 100 energy & 50 Summoning stones
womenshiguanjun 50 Crystal & Mystical scroll
21jiayouswcjiayou 100K Mana & Mystical scroll
shanlvniuniu 100 energy & Mystical scroll
swcyeoljeong 2 Mystical scroll
eoseowaswc 100 Energy & 100k Mana
LEGENDSS17SEA in-game rewards
SW2021JUN69 in-game rewards
LTISBACKS17 in-game rewards
CUATSWC21 in-game rewards
sw2021may58 Wind scroll
sw2021apr47 Wind scroll
mavdanse 100 Energy & 100k Mana
anniv7ans Mystic scroll
staysafelt16 free scrolls
ready4lt17 free scrolls
SW2021MAR36 free scrolls
SW2021FEB25 Fire scroll
SUMMONINGATHOME Mystic scroll
SW2020DEC89 in-game rewards
1JL9YCK39WA6JZBZ in-game rewards
SWCTAKEHO in-game rewards
kamun1211 in-game rewards
summonerbeans in-game rewards
joyeuxnoellestream in-game rewards
hohohoinvocateurs in-game rewards
SWCWILLRETURN in-game rewards
LOSTCENTURIACBT in-game rewards
STAYNPLAYSW in-game rewards
SWC2020DAEBAK in-game rewards
LEGENDSS9 in-game rewards
SW2020NOV64 in-game rewards
CUATWORLDS20 in-game rewards
MEGASWC2020 in-game rewards
2020TOURNOISWC in-game rewards
POBKANEUCUP in-game rewards
SWC2020AINI in-game rewards
SHOBUAPAC20 in-game rewards
NEXTUPAPAC20 in-game rewards
ALWYS2GETHER in-game rewards
2GETHERSWC2020 in-game rewards
NAZOUBUXIE in-game rewards
LAOTIE666 in-game rewards
BISHENGSWC in-game rewards
SW2020OCT71 in-game rewards
HAPPYLTS14 in-game rewards
LETSWATCHLT14 in-game rewards
NOVEMBER1ST in-game rewards
2020XIEXIESWC in-game rewards
SWC20ENFORCE in-game rewards
SWC20FINAAALE in-game rewards
NIHAOSWC2020 in-game rewards
SUMMONFIGHTER in-game rewards
SWC20207777 in-game rewards
APACSWCREADY in-game rewards
SEAAUDAY20K in-game rewards
ZIPKOKNSWC in-game rewards
2020LASTCHANCE in-game rewards
FINALFOURP in-game rewards
SSUMHA2020 in-game rewards
SW2020SEP53 in-game rewards
SWCRETURNS in-game rewards
CMONSUMMON in-game rewards
COM2USCAPCOM in-game rewards
SW2020AUG82 in-game rewards
THESHIFT in-game rewards
SWDEVILMON in-game rewards
SW2020JUL49 in-game rewards
LT2020JUN27 in-game rewards
LTTHANKYOU13 in-game rewards
SW2020JUN16 in-game rewards
SWTWRTAFINAL in-game rewards
SWTWRTA517 in-game rewards
SW2020MAY20 in-game rewards
WHOSNEXTS13 in-game rewards
LUVDIMSUM in-game rewards
GOGOSWCTWHK in-game rewards

What are Summoners War codes used for?

As you can see from the tables above, most of the Summoners War promo codes will reward you with various items like Summoning Stones, Mana Crystals, and Scrolls.

Make sure to check back regularly, as new codes are occasionally added by the developers, and they can go a very long way in helping you to become one of the best combatants in Summoners War.

So, there you have it – everything you need to know about Summoners War codes for May 2022.

For more promo codes and other mobile gaming tips, make sure to check out our guides:

