Summoners War promo codes (May 2022): How to get Summoning Stones, Mana Crystals & Scrolls

Summoners War promo codes enable you to receive various free in-game items like Summoning Stones, Mana Crystals, and Scrolls. We’ve got everything you need to know about redeeming every available code in May 2022.

The fictional world of Summoners War sets your inner monster hunter in motion as you battle against other players and PvE characters for progression.

This turn-based RPG allows you to summon various monsters wandering in its fantasy world. However, to beat the game’s most difficult content and become the best summoner, using promo codes is an effective method for progression.

Ranging from Summoning Stones to Scrolls, these promo codes can provide you with a lot of in-game benefits at no extra cost. In order to help you on your adventure, we’ve gathered together every available Summoners War code for May 2022.

Updated May 12, 2022, to check for new codes.

Summoners War codes for May 2022

There are currently two active Summoners War promo codes, which have been confirmed as of May 12, 2022. The game is currently celebrating its 8th anniversary, so expect some more codes in the coming days from the developers.

As more are made available, we’ll be sure to update you accordingly.

Code Items SW2022MAY53 50 Summoning stones SW8THBIRTHDAY 200k Mana & 5 Mythical scroll

How to redeem Summoners War codes

If you want to redeem codes in Summoners War, you will need to go through a couple of steps. The process is fairly straightforward and requires you to access an internal menu to redeem them. If you’re not familiar with the process, simply follow the steps below:

Launch the game.

After the game loads, tap on the Events icon on the upper right side of the screen .

on the . Tap on the Game Guide option, the third option from the top.

the third option from the top. Once the screen for redeeming the codes appears, paste or type any of the active working codes into the allotted space.

Once it’s done, tap on ‘ Enter ’.

’. That’s it! The respective rewards for each code will be rewarded to you in the game.

Full list of Summoners War expired codes

Below is a list of all the currently expired codes in Summoners War, along with the rewards they previously redeemed:

Code Items apacha1002 100k Summoning stones and Mythical scroll mezaseno1 50 Energy & Mythical scroll swc21ausommet 100k Mana & Mythical scroll 20euvorrunde21 100 Energy & 50 Summoning stones swc21tanoshimi 100k Mana & 50 Summoning stones atsuiswc21 100 energy & 50 Summoning stones womenshiguanjun 50 Crystal & Mystical scroll 21jiayouswcjiayou 100K Mana & Mystical scroll shanlvniuniu 100 energy & Mystical scroll swcyeoljeong 2 Mystical scroll eoseowaswc 100 Energy & 100k Mana LEGENDSS17SEA in-game rewards SW2021JUN69 in-game rewards LTISBACKS17 in-game rewards CUATSWC21 in-game rewards sw2021may58 Wind scroll sw2021apr47 Wind scroll mavdanse 100 Energy & 100k Mana anniv7ans Mystic scroll staysafelt16 free scrolls ready4lt17 free scrolls SW2021MAR36 free scrolls SW2021FEB25 Fire scroll SUMMONINGATHOME Mystic scroll SW2020DEC89 in-game rewards 1JL9YCK39WA6JZBZ in-game rewards SWCTAKEHO in-game rewards kamun1211 in-game rewards summonerbeans in-game rewards joyeuxnoellestream in-game rewards hohohoinvocateurs in-game rewards SWCWILLRETURN in-game rewards LOSTCENTURIACBT in-game rewards STAYNPLAYSW in-game rewards SWC2020DAEBAK in-game rewards LEGENDSS9 in-game rewards SW2020NOV64 in-game rewards CUATWORLDS20 in-game rewards MEGASWC2020 in-game rewards 2020TOURNOISWC in-game rewards POBKANEUCUP in-game rewards SWC2020AINI in-game rewards SHOBUAPAC20 in-game rewards NEXTUPAPAC20 in-game rewards ALWYS2GETHER in-game rewards 2GETHERSWC2020 in-game rewards NAZOUBUXIE in-game rewards LAOTIE666 in-game rewards BISHENGSWC in-game rewards SW2020OCT71 in-game rewards HAPPYLTS14 in-game rewards LETSWATCHLT14 in-game rewards NOVEMBER1ST in-game rewards 2020XIEXIESWC in-game rewards SWC20ENFORCE in-game rewards SWC20FINAAALE in-game rewards NIHAOSWC2020 in-game rewards SUMMONFIGHTER in-game rewards SWC20207777 in-game rewards APACSWCREADY in-game rewards SEAAUDAY20K in-game rewards ZIPKOKNSWC in-game rewards 2020LASTCHANCE in-game rewards FINALFOURP in-game rewards SSUMHA2020 in-game rewards SW2020SEP53 in-game rewards SWCRETURNS in-game rewards CMONSUMMON in-game rewards COM2USCAPCOM in-game rewards SW2020AUG82 in-game rewards THESHIFT in-game rewards SWDEVILMON in-game rewards SW2020JUL49 in-game rewards LT2020JUN27 in-game rewards LTTHANKYOU13 in-game rewards SW2020JUN16 in-game rewards SWTWRTAFINAL in-game rewards SWTWRTA517 in-game rewards SW2020MAY20 in-game rewards WHOSNEXTS13 in-game rewards LUVDIMSUM in-game rewards GOGOSWCTWHK in-game rewards

What are Summoners War codes used for?

As you can see from the tables above, most of the Summoners War promo codes will reward you with various items like Summoning Stones, Mana Crystals, and Scrolls.

Make sure to check back regularly, as new codes are occasionally added by the developers, and they can go a very long way in helping you to become one of the best combatants in Summoners War.

So, there you have it – everything you need to know about Summoners War codes for May 2022.

