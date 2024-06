Anime Defenders codes for free Gems in June 2024

Roblox Anime Defenders codes can net you tons of Gems for free, so here are all the active codes for June 2024.

Even though Anime Defenders allows you to fight alongside several popular anime characters, there can be times when you’re in a pickle and might want help. This is where redeemable codes come in.

Codes for this game can give you items like Gems, which can help you progress and get valuable items. So, here’s a list of the latest Anime Defenders codes in July 2024.

Small World Games x Anime Defenders Anime Defenders allows you to play as different anime characters.

Anime Defenders codes on Roblox (June 2024)

Here’s a list of Anime Defenders codes for June 2024:

MEMBEREREBREWRERES – 400 Gems

– 400 Gems idk – 750 Gems

– 750 Gems raidsarecool – 250 Gems

– 250 Gems thanks500k – 500 Gems

– 500 Gems update2 – 500 Gems

– 500 Gems wsindach4ht – 250 Gems

– 250 Gems sub2jonaslyz – 50 Gems

– 50 Gems sub2karizmaqt – 50 Gems

– 50 Gems thanks400k – 1000 Gems

– 1000 Gems sub2riktime – 50 Gems

– 50 Gems sorry4delay – 250 Gems

– 250 Gems subcool – 50 Gems

– 50 Gems sub2toadboigaming – 50 Gems

– 50 Gems dayum100m – 500 Gems

– 500 Gems sub2nagblox – 50 Gems

– 50 Gems sub2mozking – 50 Gems

– 50 Gems 200kholymoly – 1000 Gems

– 1000 Gems adontop – 250 Gems

How to redeem Anime Defenders codes on Roblox

Here’s how to redeem Anime Defenders codes:

Article continues after ad

Open the official Anime Defenders Roblox page and launch the game.

Click on the triple dot icon on the top-left of the screen.

on the top-left of the screen. Click on ‘ Codes .’

.’ Enter a code from our list.

Click on ‘Redeem‘ to get your rewards.

Small World Games x Anime Defenders / Screenshot captured by Dexerto Anime Defenders codes can give you gems.

Expired codes for Anime Defenders on Roblox

Here’s the only expired code for Anime Defenders in June 2024:

release2024

What are Anime Defenders codes used for in Roblox?

Anime Defenders codes can net you resources like Gems, which allow you to buy new units and buff up your character. This can boost your in-game progression and save you tons of time as well as money you’d have spent grinding.

Article continues after ad

So, there you have everything you need to know about Anime Defenders codes in Roblox for June 2024.

All Roblox codes | Best Roblox games | Roblox Shirt ID codes | Roblox promo codes