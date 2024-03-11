Anime Showdown codes (March 2024) – Free Coins, Gems & more

If you’re in need of some free coins and gems, then our list of all the new Roblox Anime Showdown codes is all you need. Here are all the codes to redeem in March 2024.

Ever wanted to use Goku’s Kamehameha or Naruto’s Rasengan? Well, you can do it all right here! Roblox’s Anime Showdown features the best characters from popular animes as unlockable avatars. Once you unlock them, you can play as these characters and unleash their powers on your opponents. While grinding for coins and gems is one way to go, the simpler way is to use our list of active Anime Showdown codes.

While you’re here, make sure you get all the free goodies on popular Roblox titles with our Gold Lock codes, Ohio codes, Mage Tycoon codes, and Final Tower Defense codes. So without further ado, here are all the newest active Anime Showdown codes for March 2024.

Contents

Roblox / MelonRevenue Use powerful moves to beat your enemies in Anime Showdown

Anime Showdown codes in Roblox (March 2024)

In the table below, you will find all the working codes for Anime Showdown as of March 11, 2024.

!redeem 6MILVISITS – Free 2650 coins

– Free 2650 coins !redeem ROBLOXSERVERSAREAWESOME – Free 1000 Coins and Gems

– Free 1000 Coins and Gems !redeem 20K! – Free Coins and Gems

– Free Coins and Gems !redeem 4MILVISITS – Free Coins and Gems

How to redeem Anime Showdown codes in Roblox

Using codes in Anime Showdown is a simple process. All you have to do is follow these simple steps.

Head over to the official Anime Showdown page and hit the green button to launch the game.

Open your chat box and type or paste a code in the chat.

and type or paste a code in the chat. Press Enter on your keyboard to get your free rewards.

Not being able to use the codes? There are two things to keep in mind. First is to write ‘!redeem’ before every code you are using as shown in the table above. The second is to note that the codes are case sensitive so paste them exactly as they are and you’re all set.

Roblox / MelonRevenue

List of expired codes

Here’s a list of expired codes that no longer work in the game.

!redeem FREECOLOSSALCHEST – Free Coins and Gems

– Free Coins and Gems !redeem PIXELBOUNDISCOOL – Free Coins and Gems

– Free Coins and Gems !redeem HITRELEASED – Free Coins and Gems

– Free Coins and Gems !redeem PATCHMOVED2NEXTWEEK – Free Coins and Gems

– Free Coins and Gems !redeem 10K! – Free Coins and Gems

– Free Coins and Gems redeem! LASTVALENTINESCHANCE – Free Coins and Gems

How to get new Anime Showdown codes

Roblox developers often release new codes to celebrate certain milestones or simply to help players. We regularly update this page for any new codes that are available. However, you can also join the developer’s official Discord channel for any new updates on the game.

So there you have it – everything you need to know about Anime Showdown codes for March 2024.

