Anime Impact codes for free Rerolls, Tokens, more (July 2024)



Anime Impact codes are great for free Rerolls, Tokens, Cash, and more. So, here’s a list of the latest codes to redeem in July 2024.

Anime Impact is a great pick if you’re interested in turn-based RPG games, but what if you’re in a tough spot and need help? This is where redeemable codes come in.

Codes for this anime-based Roblox experience can net you free Rerolls, Tokens, Cash, and other resources that you can use to boost your progress and get more units to fight for you.

So, here are all the codes you need to get free rewards in Anime Impact in July 2024.

Active Anime Impact codes in Roblox (July 2024)

You will find all the new codes that are working as of July 24, 2024, in the table below.

SEIZELUCK – 1,000 Gems, 5 Miracle Tokens, 1 Blessing Reroll

– 1,000 Gems, 5 Miracle Tokens, 1 Blessing Reroll APOLOGIES2 – One Costume Token, 2,700 Cash, One Blessing Reroll, 2,000 Gems

– One Costume Token, 2,700 Cash, One Blessing Reroll, 2,000 Gems 1MVISITS!! – 600 Gems, One Blessing Reroll

– 600 Gems, One Blessing Reroll WEHERE – 3,000 Gems, One Costume Token, 5,000 Cash, One Blessing Reroll, One Match Speed Token

– 3,000 Gems, One Costume Token, 5,000 Cash, One Blessing Reroll, One Match Speed Token JACKPOT – 5,000 Gems, One Blessing Reroll, 10 Miracle Tokens

– 5,000 Gems, One Blessing Reroll, 10 Miracle Tokens 20KLIKEZ!! – 1,000 Gems, Premium Soul Ticket

– 1,000 Gems, Premium Soul Ticket 4THEROLLBACKS! – One Premium Soul Ticket, 1,000 Gems

– One Premium Soul Ticket, 1,000 Gems 2MANYSHUTDOWNS!! – 500 Gems, Spirit Orb, 500 Cash

– 500 Gems, Spirit Orb, 500 Cash RELEASE – One Mega Lucky Potion, 1,000 Cash, One Blessing Reroll, 400 Gems

– One Mega Lucky Potion, 1,000 Cash, One Blessing Reroll, 400 Gems 30KLIKEZ!! – One Blessing Roll

– One Blessing Roll 5MVISITS!! – One Blessing Roll

– One Blessing Roll ROBLOXCOMEBACK – One Costume Token

– One Costume Token 3MVISITS!! – One Blessing Roll, One Costume Token

– One Blessing Roll, One Costume Token 2MVISITS!! – 3,000 Gems, One Blessing Reroll

Paragon Command/Dexerto

How to redeem Anime Impact codes in Roblox?

Redeeming codes in Anime Impact is fairly simple. All you have to do is follow these steps to get your freebies:

Go to the official Anime Impact Roblox page.

Click on the green button to launch the game.

When you load in, click on the ‘ Teleport ‘ button on the left.

‘ button on the left. Find and interact with the Codes NPC.

Paragon Command/Dexerto

Type or paste a code in the box.

Hit Enter to get your rewards.

If your codes aren’t working, you can check for typos and capitalization errors. Roblox codes are case-sensitive, so make sure you input the codes as they are without any extra space.

Moreover, Roblox codes usually expire after some time, so make sure you use them as soon as possible.

List of expired codes

Here are all the expired codes that you cannot use in the game.

DEMODAY

DEMOPATCH2

WORTHYRERUNFINALE

10KLIKES!

GOTTAGOFAST

DEMOPATCH

WORTHYRERUN

BLESSED

WARDROBECHANGE

What are Anime Impact codes used for?

Anime Impact codes can be used to get free rewards like Rerolls, Gems, Cash, and more. These rewards help you progress faster and build a stronger character.

You can get different types of Rerolls, and each of them gives you a chance to get better stats for your units.

Gems are a rare type currency you can use to get new summons in the game, while Cash is the base currency.

That’s all you need to know about Anime Impact codes for July 2024.

