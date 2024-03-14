Anime Souls X Simulator codes (March 2024): Free Potions, Gold & Shards

Destroy every enemy with our Anime Souls X Simulator codes, which feature free potions, gold, shards, and more. Here are all the working codes for March 2024.

Slashing away at an enemy is tiresome in Anime Souls X Simulator, especially if you have a battered old sword and no pets. Lucky for you, we have a list of all the working Anime Souls X Simulator codes that contain free gold, shards, potions, and more. These rewards will help you enhance your character and weapons and give you powerful anime characters as pets. So hack all the anime villains that stand in your way to open exciting new worlds in this Roblox experience by Mark-6.

Roblox / Mark-6 Lay waste to strong enemies

Working Anime Souls X Simulator codes (March 2024)

Here are all the codes for you to redeem:

DARKYT – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards KANSHY – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards SUBBASUGAMESYT – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards SUBTOMEMYT – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards PABLOXGAMES – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards sorryforshutdown – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards RELEASE – Free x1 All Potions

How to redeem codes?

Redeeming codes in this game is fairly straightforward. Here are some simple you can follow:

Go to the official Anime Souls X Simulator page and click on the green button to launch the game.

Tap on the Shop button on the left side of the screen.

on the left side of the screen. Click on the Codes button in the bottom right corner of the box.

button in the bottom right corner of the box. Enter the code in the box.

Hit ‘Send’ to get your free rewards.

Can’t use codes? They are case-sensitive, so make sure you enter them as they are mentioned. Moreover, the codes expire over a period so use them as soon as possible.

Roblox / Mark-6 Tap on the codes button to get free rewards

List of expired codes

15KLIKES – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards 10KLIKES – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards 5KLIKES – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards 3KLIKES – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards 1KLIKES – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards SIDEQUESTS – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards MINISECRETBOSSES – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards TYFOR8KLIKES – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards ENCHANTMENTS – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards XMASUPDATE – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards NEWMACHINE – Free Rewards

What are Anime Souls X Simulator codes?

Similar to many Roblox titles, codes in this game offer free in-game rewards like gold, shards, potions, and more. These items are necessary to enhance your character and progress faster.

Since new codes are released often, make sure you check back weekly. For news and updates on the game, you can follow the developer’s official Twitter account or join the Discord server.

So there you have it – everything you need to know about Anime Souls X Simulator codes for March 2024.

