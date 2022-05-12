Super Power Fighting Simulator codes (May 2022): How to get tokens, Boosts, Gems & more in Roblox

Super Power Fighting Simulator codes in Roblox can be used to receive Tokens, Gems, or boost your luck to help you to acquire even more items. Keep reading, as we’ve got everything you need to know about how to redeem every available code in May 2022.

Super Power Fighting Simulator channelizes your inner superhero as you train your body, fists, speed, and mind to become one of the greatest fighters the Roblox-based game has ever seen. As you level up, new skills, powerful ranks, and more content will unlock that kick the fun factor up a notch.

Codes play a crucial role in giving you an advantage, with free tokens and luck helping you to unlock rarer items to improve your overall stats — so we’ve gathered together every available one in Super Power Fighting Simulator for May 2022.

Updated May 12, 2022, to confirm code validity.

Contents

Super Power Fighting Simulator codes in Roblox (May 2022)

There are currently 12 active Super Power Fighting Simulator codes, which have been confirmed as of May 12, 2022.

As more are made available, we’ll be sure to update you accordingly.

Code Items 2MGROUP 50,000 Tokens (New) FROSTLORD 10,000 Tokens (New) WINTERUPDATE 7,500 Tokens HAPPYNEWYEAR Hour-long Winter Tokens Boost FESTIVEBOOST 15 minutes Winter Tokens Boost ULTRAPOWER Two Hours of Double Power 150MPARTY Three Hours of Double Luck JAKDNOOB 3,000 Tokens JJD7 3,000 Tokens PIEOVER 3,000 Tokens REKTWAY 3,000 Tokens XBUTTERFLIES 6,000 Tokens

How to redeem Super Power Fighting Simulator codes in Roblox

Redeeming codes in Super Power Fighting Simulator is quite simple, but if you’re unaware of the process, follow this short list of steps to get your free items:

Launch Super Power Fighting Simulator.

Once the game loads, click on the three lines on the right side of the screen.

on the right side of the screen. Click on the Twitter icon to reveal the space allotted for entering the codes.

to reveal the space allotted for entering the codes. Paste or type any of the active working codes into the space.

Click on ‘ Enter ’

’ That’s it! You will then receive the respective rewards each code has to offer.

Full list of Super Power Fighting Simulator expired codes

Below is a list of all the currently expired codes in Super Power Fighting Simulator, along with the rewards they previously redeemed:

Code Items mehdiable 2,500 Tokens Rainway 3,000 Tokens JustHamNoTurkey 3,000 Tokens 100KLIKES 10,000 Tokens VIPTOKENS 5,000 Tokens Sub2Cookie 3,000 Tokens 1MMembers 10,000 Tokens DRAGON 5,000 Tokens OMNI 30 minutes of Double Luck ASTRO 5,000 Tokens 100M Three Hours of Double Power 400KFAVORITES 4,000 Tokens space 5,000 Tokens artifacts 50,000 Gems Rektway100K 5,000 Tokens goals 5,000 Tokens gemupdate 50,000 Gems PRESENT3 15 minutes of Free Festive Chests PRESENT2 15 minutes of Double Santa rewards PRESENT1 5 Double Golden Gift Rewards LightDark 5,000 Tokens XMASLUCK Three Hours of Double Luck FROSTOOTH 30 minutes of Double Luck WINTERBOOST 3600 Double Winter Token Boost WINTERTOKENS 15,000 Tokens 350KFavorites 3,500 Tokens 30KSupreme 300,000 Gems HolidayPass 10,000 Tokens 85M 8,585 Tokens BUFF 5,000 Tokens HAUNTEDBOOST 5 minutes of 5x Halloween Token Boost FREEPOWER Hour-long of Double Power BOO 3,313 Halloween tokens SPOOKYPOWER Free Reward HALLOWEEN Free Reward REAPER Free Reward HALLOWEENTOKENS Free Reward 75KLIKES Free Reward 65M 6,565 Tokens 30MVISITS 5,000 Tokens BOUNTY 500 Gems ELEMENTAL 5,000 Tokens 50M 5,050 Tokens 900KMEMBERS Free Reward ALIEN 500 Gems void Free Gems Forgotten 5,000 Tokens POSEIDON 250 Gems SKY 5,000 Tokens Anubis 5,000 Tokens sciborg 500 Gems 50KLIKES 5,000 Tokens OPLUCK Two Hours of Double Luck 600KMEMBERS 5,000 Tokens 400KMEMBERS 5,000 Tokens 40KLIKES 5,000 Tokens 20MVISITS 3,500 Tokens ZMLZGaming 1,500 Tokens ItzVexo 1,500 Tokens Joseph47 500 Tokens TRANSFORM 5,000 Tokens 15MVISITS 3,500 Tokens 100KFAVORITES 2,500 Tokens 35KLIKES 5,000 Tokens LASERVISION 5,000 Tokens 300KMEMBERS 5,000 Tokens 10M 3,500 Tokens VEXR 1,000 Tokens mrrhino 1,000 Tokens MOBILETOKENS 5,000 Tokens Jojocraft 1,500 Tokens Azend 1,000 Tokens 10Kplayers 5,000 Tokens NINJA 5,000 Tokens 100Kmembers 5,000 Tokens ShutdownTokens 2,500 Tokens 1M 3,500 Tokens 10KLIKES 5,000 Tokens 5KPLAYERS 2,500 Tokens QUESTS 3,000 Tokens Fusion2500 2,500 Tokens 1.5K 1,500 Tokens ServerSpecial 1,500 Tokens 1KLikes 1,350 Tokens 1,250Tokens 1,250 Tokens 750LikeTokens 1,250 Tokens TwitterTokens 1,250 Tokens SUPERSECRETEARLYACCESSCODE 1,111 Tokens Release 1,000 Tokens 500likes 1,000 Tokens GAMESREBORNSECRETCODE 1,000 Tokens 250Players 999 Tokens Tokens777 777 Tokens GamingDan 1,500 Tokens

What are Super Power Fighting Simulator codes used for in Roblox?

As you can see from the tables above, most of the Super Power Fighting Simulator codes will reward you with various items like Tokens, timed Token Boosts, or Gems — and can even be used to double your luck!

Make sure to check back regularly, as new codes are occasionally added by the developers, and they can go a very long way in helping you to become one of the best Superheroes out there.

So, there you have it – everything you need to know about Super Power Fighting Simulator codes in Roblox for May 2022.

