Super Power Fighting Simulator codes (May 2022): How to get tokens, Boosts, Gems & more in Roblox

Super Power Fighting Simulator codes in Roblox can be used to receive Tokens, Gems, or boost your luck to help you to acquire even more items. Keep reading, as we’ve got everything you need to know about how to redeem every available code in May 2022.
Super Power Fighting Simulator channelizes your inner superhero as you train your body, fists, speed, and mind to become one of the greatest fighters the Roblox-based game has ever seen. As you level up, new skills, powerful ranks, and more content will unlock that kick the fun factor up a notch.
Codes play a crucial role in giving you an advantage, with free tokens and luck helping you to unlock rarer items to improve your overall stats — so we’ve gathered together every available one in Super Power Fighting Simulator for May 2022.
Updated May 12, 2022, to confirm code validity.
Contents
- Super Power Fighting Simulator codes in Roblox
- How to redeem codes
- All expired codes
- What are Super Power Fighting Simulator codes used for in Roblox?
Super Power Fighting Simulator codes in Roblox (May 2022)
There are currently 12 active Super Power Fighting Simulator codes, which have been confirmed as of May 12, 2022.
As more are made available, we’ll be sure to update you accordingly.
How to redeem Super Power Fighting Simulator codes in Roblox
Redeeming codes in Super Power Fighting Simulator is quite simple, but if you’re unaware of the process, follow this short list of steps to get your free items:
- Launch Super Power Fighting Simulator.
- Once the game loads, click on the three lines on the right side of the screen.
- Click on the Twitter icon to reveal the space allotted for entering the codes.
- Paste or type any of the active working codes into the space.
- Click on ‘Enter’
- That’s it! You will then receive the respective rewards each code has to offer.
Full list of Super Power Fighting Simulator expired codes
Below is a list of all the currently expired codes in Super Power Fighting Simulator, along with the rewards they previously redeemed:
What are Super Power Fighting Simulator codes used for in Roblox?
As you can see from the tables above, most of the Super Power Fighting Simulator codes will reward you with various items like Tokens, timed Token Boosts, or Gems — and can even be used to double your luck!
Make sure to check back regularly, as new codes are occasionally added by the developers, and they can go a very long way in helping you to become one of the best Superheroes out there.
So, there you have it – everything you need to know about Super Power Fighting Simulator codes in Roblox for May 2022.
For more Roblox tips, tricks, and promo codes, make sure to check out our guides:
