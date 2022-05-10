Bubble Gum Simulator codes (May 2022) – How to get luck, gems, candies & more in Roblox

Bubble Gum Simulator codes in Roblox can be redeemed to provide free luck, hatch speed, gems, candies, and more. Here are all the latest codes for For May 2022.

The Roblox-based game, Bubble Gum Simulator, offers players a ton of redeemable codes every month. These codes reward you with various items such as free hats, Pets, and even gems that help you progress with the game.

You need to make your bubble as big as possible in Bubble Gum Simulator, which can be rather tricky to do. Fortunately, there are a number of codes that will reward you with several items that can increase your odds of success.

Advertisement

Updated May 10, 2022, to confirm code validity.

Contents

Bubble Gum Simulator codes in Roblox (May 2022)

Below, we’ve listed all of the currently active Bubble Gum Simulator codes that players can claim as of May 10, 2022. As more are made available, we’ll be sure to update you right here.

Codes Items 20HourLuck Redeem 2x Luck Update78 Redeem 2x Hatch Speed FrostPortal Redeem 2x Luck SuperSpooky Redeem 2x Luck Update77 Redeem 2x Hatch Speed glitch Redeem 2x Luck Update75 Redeem 2x Hatch Speed Update74 Redeem 2x Hatch Speed Easter21 Redeem 2x Luck SylentlyBest Redeem 2x Hatch Speed BlizzyrdBest Redeem 2x Luck hiddenvideocode Redeem 2x Luck Update73 Redeem free Hatch Speed Luckiest Redeem Extra Luck StPatrickLuck Redeem Extra Luck Update72 Redeem free Hatch Speed valentine Redeem free Hatch Speed update71 Redeem Extra Luck Royalty Redeem free Hatch Speed Update70 Redeem Extra Luck Update68 Redeem Extra Luck SantaClaus Redeem free Hatch Speed ChristmasStream Redeem free Hatch Speed JollyChristmas Redeem Extra Luck ChristmasPart2 Redeem free Hatch Speed Update66 Redeem Extra Luck christmas Redeem 5,000 CandyCanes Update65 Redeem Extra Luck Ghosts Redeem free Hatch Speed Update63 Redeem Extra Luck Update60 Redeem Extra Luck Update59 Redeem Extra Luck Update57 Redeem Extra Luck Update58 Redeem Extra Luck Update54 Redeem Extra Luck Update53 Redeem Extra Luck Update51 Redeem Extra Luck Update50 Redeem Extra Luck Update49 Redeem free Hatch Speed Update48 Redeem free Hatch Speed Update47 Redeem free Hatch Speed Update45 Redeem free Hatch Speed Season 8 Redeem Extra Luck Mushroom Redeem Extra Luck Galactic Redeem Extra Luck Portal Redeem Extra Luck MegaSale Redeem Extra Luck 600M Redeem Extra Luck Valentines Redeem Extra Luck 2hourluck Redeem Extra Luck BriteJuice Redeem Extra Luck BubblePass Redeem Extra Luck ExtraLuck Redeem Extra Luck Fancy2 Redeem Extra Luck HappyEaster Redeem Extra Luck Halloween Redeem Extra Luck July4th Redeem Extra Luck Kraken Redeem Extra Luck LostCity Redeem Extra Luck LuckyDay Redeem Extra Luck NewWorld Redeem Extra Luck Ocean Redeem Extra Luck Season3 Redeem Extra Luck SecretLuckCode Redeem Extra Luck sircfenneriscool Redeem Extra Luck sircfennerNoob Redeem Extra Luck StPatricks Redeem Extra Luck SuperBeach Redeem Extra Luck SuperLuck Redeem Extra Luck ThankYou Redeem Extra Luck UnderTheSea Redeem Extra Luck Update16 Redeem Extra Luck Update21 Redeem Extra Luck SuperCoins Redeem 1,000 Coins BlueCrew Redeem Gems pinkarmypet Redeem Gems Twiisted Redeem Gems SuperGems Redeem Gems SecretPet Redeem Toy Serpent FreePet Redeem Twitter Dominus SpookyHalloween Redeem free Hatch Speed Citrus Redeem free Hatch Speed Vacation Redeem free Hatch Speed Carnival2 Redeem free Hatch Speed MegaSpeedBoost Redeem free Hatch Speed SuperSale Redeem free Hatch Speed Vine Redeem free Hatch Speed Spring Redeem free Hatch Speed Season7 Redeem free Hatch Speed Challenges Redeem free Hatch Speed 300M Redeem free Hatch Speed 400M Redeem free Hatch Speed AtlantisHats Redeem free Hatch Speed BeachBoost Redeem free Hatch Speed Bunny Redeem free Hatch Speed ChristmasBoost Redeem free Hatch Speed Circus Redeem free Hatch Speed Clown Redeem free Hatch Speed Cupid Redeem free Hatch Speed Fireworks Redeem free Hatch Speed FREE Redeem free Hatch Speed FreeBoost Redeem free Hatch Speed FreeHatchSpeed Redeem free Hatch Speed HammieIsBadAtRocketLeague Redeem free Hatch Speed InThePast Redeem free Hatch Speed Part2 Redeem free Hatch Speed Pass Redeem free Hatch Speed Poseidon Redeem free Hatch Speed ReallyFancy Redeem free Hatch Speed SecretBoost Redeem free Hatch Speed Special Redeem free Hatch Speed SpeedBoost Redeem free Hatch Speed SpeedyBoi Redeem free Hatch Speed Summer Redeem free Hatch Speed SuperSecret Redeem free Hatch Speed superspeed Redeem free Hatch Speed Tomcat Redeem free Hatch Speed TrickOrTreat Redeem free Hatch Speed UltraSpeed Redeem free Hatch Speed AncientTimes Redeem Extra Shiny Chance ChocolateEgg Redeem Extra Shiny Chance Colorful Redeem Extra Shiny Chance Fancy Redeem Extra Shiny Chance Mythical Redeem Extra Shiny Chance Secrets Redeem Extra Shiny Chance Thanks Redeem Extra Shiny Chance UncleSam Redeem Extra Shiny Chance 2020 Redeem 2x Hatch Speed (4 hours) YouTubeSpeed Redeem 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours) YouTubeLuck Redeem 2x Luck (3 hours) Youtube Redeem 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours) SylentlyOP Redeem 2x Luck (2 hours) SylentlyIsCool Redeem 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes) Sylently Redeem 10,000 Candy Canes SpookyCode Redeem 2x Luck (2 hours) Split Redeem 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours) ShinyStream Redeem 3x Shiny Chance (2 hours) SecretVideoCode Redeem 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours) Shadow Redeem 2x Hatch Speed (6 hours) RUDOLPH Redeem 2x Luck (2 hours) ObscureEntity Redeem 500 Coins NewEgg Redeem 2x Luck (15 minutes) MILKANDCOOKIES Redeem 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours) Minime Redeem 2,500 Coins MoreCandy Redeem 4,000 Candy Mystic Redeem 2x Luck (2 hours) Meteor Redeem 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours) Merchant Redeem 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours) LuckyDay2 Redeem 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours) LuckyCode Redeem 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours) Jonathan Redeem 2x Luck (2 hours) KingMushGang Redeem 2x Hatch Speed (2 hours) KingSlimeGang Redeem 2x Luck (2 hours)

How to redeem Bubble Gum Simulator codes in Roblox

The Bubble Gum Simulator codes can be redeemed via the in-game menu and the process is pretty straightforward. Simply follow these steps to ensure you waste no time in getting your rewards:

Launch Bubble Gum Simulator and click on the “choose the graphic quality” right in the middle of your screen .

right in the . Select either of the options and a character model will load into the game.

Click on the Codes button with a Twitter logo on the left side of the screen.

on the Copy any of the active codes from the chart above and paste them into the allotted space.

Click on the Enter button to receive the respective rewards.

Full list of Bubble Gum Simulator expired codes

Below is a list of all the currently expired codes in the game, along with the rewards they previously redeemed:

Code Items FreeDominusPet Redeem Spookivus Pet

What are Bubble Gum Simulator codes used for in Roblox?

Bubble Gum Simulator codes are useful for you to gain free Gems, various accessories like Luck, Hatch Speed, Shiny Chances, or even Pets.

Advertisement

These aforementioned items make it much easier for you to buy better bubble gum flavors and faces.

So, there you have it — everything you need to know about Bubble Gum Simulator promo codes for May 2022.

For more promo codes and other mobile gaming tips, make sure to check out our guides:

The best scary Roblox games | Genshin Impact codes | AFK Arena codes | Pokemon Go codes | Anime Fighters Simulator codes | Slayers Unleashed codes | All Star Tower Defense codes | Pet Simulator X codes | Muscle Legends codes | Bee Swarm Simulator codes | Blox Fruits codes | King Legacy codes | | Dead by Daylight codes | Shindo Life codes | Roblox promo codes