Roblox The Hunt event: Start date, all games, free rewards & more

Excited for the first edition of The Hunt in Roblox? We’ve got everything you need to know about the platform event right here.

Roblox has consistently grown to be one of the top metaverse gaming platforms, spanning a player base from kids to adults, all diving into experiences of their choice. The platform provides players with thousands of free-to-play games to choose from and also make their own creations using Roblox Studio.

The platform also engages in seasonal promotions, tournaments, and summits for players and creators which offer exclusive goodies to them in the game. However, the most popular events in Roblox history have been Egg Hunts.

Article continues after ad

Roblox The Egg Hunt has been a massive annual platform event for Roblox.

Egg hunts (formerly egg drops and Eggstravaganza) required players to locate eggs spread over one or more games. Every egg was distinctive and had its own unique means of being earned. Players would then sell those eggs in the Roblox marketplace for thousands of Robux.

Article continues after ad

Roblox launched platform-wide egg hunts in April 2008 and discontinued them in April 2020. However, after a four-year hiatus, platform-wide events are back as The Hunt: First Edition.

Here’s everything you need to know about the platform-wide event including its start date, participating games, and rewards.

Contents

Roblox’s The Hunt: First Edition platform-wide event will start on March 15, 2024 at 10 am ET and run until March 29, 2024 at 5 pm ET. It will be available for players on Roblox mobile, PC, console, and VR.

Article continues after ad

“As with everything Roblox does, with this first edition event, Roblox seeks to learn from the community,” said Matt Curtis, Vice President of Developer Relations at Roblox.

“The community has evolved a lot over the past few years (our fastest growing age group is now 17-24), and we want to see how users will react and what the diverse and global creator community dreams up. This transcends what Roblox can do alone, and this first Hunt will show us where we should go next in partnership with the community.”

Article continues after ad

Roblox Top Roblox experience Pls Donate will make an appearance in The Hunt.

All participating Roblox games in The Hunt

According to Roblox corporation, the platform-wide event will span over 80 community-created experiences on the platform and will convene Roblox’s 71.5M daily active users with a mission of traveling throughout Roblox.

Article continues after ad

Some of these experiences include the following and have the following challenges for players to complete:

Dragon Adventures by Twin Atlas invites users to track down The Mother Dragon’s missing eggs, finding clues and defeating the thieves who have taken the eggs to their hidden lair. Rescue the eggs, bring them to the mother dragon, and complete the quest to earn the badge.

invites users to track down The Mother Dragon’s missing eggs, finding clues and defeating the thieves who have taken the eggs to their hidden lair. Rescue the eggs, bring them to the mother dragon, and complete the quest to earn the badge. Catalog Avatar Creator by ItsMuneesb where users will join a team of 1 of 4 Roblox tribes: Korblox, Frostguard, Overseer, and Redcliff. They will face off in a battle of rounds of either ‘Capture the Flag’ or ‘King of the Hill.’ The winning team per round will win the badge.

where users will join a team of 1 of 4 Roblox tribes: Korblox, Frostguard, Overseer, and Redcliff. They will face off in a battle of rounds of either ‘Capture the Flag’ or ‘King of the Hill.’ The winning team per round will win the badge. Berry Avenue by Amberry Games will introduce users to a new cooking recipe and encounter an NPC (non-player character) who will task them with fetching supplies and ingredients from a number of areas around the Berry Avenue map in order to make the recipe. Once they have these supplies, they will be guided to their user-created houses to complete the cooking process. Those who finish their recipe will get the badge.

While Roblox highlighted these core games as The Hunt: First Edition headliners, here’s a full list of every participating Roblox experience:

1% Win Obby

3008

Adopt Me

All Star Tower Defense

Arm Wrestle Sim

Arsenal

Astro Renaissance

Barbie Dreamhouse Tycoon

Bayside Highschool

Brookhaven

Bed Wars

Berry Avenue

Big Paintball 2

Bike of Hell

Blade Ball

Blox Fruits

Car Dealership Tycoon

Carry a Friend!

Cart Ride

Car Crushers 2

Catalog Avatar Creator

Cheese Tower Defense

Chill Obby

Combat Warriors

Creatures of Sonaria

Deadly Decisions

Deathball

DOORS

Dragon Adventures

Dress To Impress

Drive World

Driving Empire

Dungeon Quest

Easy Obby

Elemental Powers Tycoon

Emergency Hamburg

Escape Running Head

Evade

Football Fusion 2

Funky Friday

Giga Mansion Tycoon

Gunfight Arena

Livetopia

Lumberjack Simulator

Maple Hospital

Mega Mansion Tycoon

Mega Princess Tycoon

MetroLifeGame

Military Tycoon

Miraculous RP

Murder Mystery 2

Murders vs Sherrifs

My Restaurant

Natural Disaster Survival

Need More Friends!

Obby but you’re on bike

Pet Simulator 99

Piggy

Plane Crazy

PLS Donate

Project Smash

Pull a Sword

Ragdoll Universe

RB Battles

Restaurant Tycoon 2

Royale High

SCP: Roleplay

Shindo Life

Slap Battles

Smashing Simulator X

Sonic Speed Simulator

Spongebob Simulator

Super Fun Obby

Swordburst 3

The Floor is Lava

The Mimic

The Strongest Battlegrounds

Toilet Tower Defense

Tower Defense Simulator

Treasure Hunt Sim

Tsunami Game

Twilight Daycare

Ultimate Easy Obby

War Machines

War Tycoon

Weapon Fighting Simulator

Wild Horse Islands

World Zero

Yeet a Friend

While the list above is not yet confirmed, several experiences might be removed or added by Roblox in the coming days.

Roblox You’ll be able to Sprint like Sonic and fight Eggman in The Hunt.

Will there be free rewards?

The answer is Yes. As mentioned earlier, each Roblox experience in The Hunt will have a set number of challenges, and players will have an opportunity to compete in challenges across these experiences, collecting futuristic treasures, including avatar clothing/accessories, characters, and badges.

Article continues after ad

Some of these might include rare Eggs that can be traded on the Roblox marketplace for 1,000 Robux onwards.

Article continues after ad

Furthermore, Roblox’s founder and CEO David Baszucki also posted that following the event, the company will be flying one user and one creator team to San Mateo for dinner and a product planning session.

Roblox Take out your weapons and fight the battle in The Hunt.

How to play The Hunt in Roblox

To begin their hunt, users can go to The Hunt: First Edition Hub, which will house portals to all participating experiences, user progress information, and their personal vault.

The Vault is full of specifically curated rare and elusive items, and badges are the key to unlocking them.

Article continues after ad

In addition to earning items by completing quests and earning badges, users can purchase exclusive items in The Hunt: First Edition Hub. All items will be available for a limited time.

We’ll keep you updated with the latest on Roblox The Hunt: First Edition right here.

Check out more Roblox content:

How to get voice chat on Roblox | How to give people Robux in Roblox | Best Roblox games to play in 2024 | Roblox promo codes | Roblox guides | Best Roblox music codes | How many people play Roblox? | Roblox Dragon Adventure codes | Funky Friday codes | Anime Dimensions codes | YBA codes | Murder Mystery 2 codes | My Hero Mania codes | Roblox Arsenal codes

Article continues after ad