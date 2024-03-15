Roblox The Hunt 2024: How to unlock the Gold Track

The Hunt is now live on Roblox and there are plenty of Free and Gold Track rewards for you to claim from this platform-wide event. In case you are wondering about the Gold Track and how to unlock it, we have you covered with the answer.

Roblox’s platform-wide The Hunt: First Edition event features plenty of rewards for you to claim which can be then traded on Roblox with other players in exchange of Robux. The event pass features two separate tracks, one which will be available for free, and a Gold one which will cost you some Robux.

Article continues after ad

If you are not sure about how to unlock this premium Gold Track in The Hunt: First Edition, don’t worry. This guide will take you through the entire process of unlocking the premium section and claiming amazing rewards in the event. Having said that, let’s dive in and check out everything you need to know.

Article continues after ad

Roblox There are two possible ways to unlock the Gold Track in Roblox The Hunt: First Edition.

How to unlock the Gold Track in Roblox The Hunt

There are two possible methods for you to unlock the Gold Track rewards in The Hunt: First Edition on Roblox. However, both of these methods require Robux, with one requiring a lot more than the other. The first method should be the obvious choice for you as it will set you back only 800 Robux.

Article continues after ad

All you have to do is follow a series of simple steps and you will have unlocked the Gold Track in no time. These steps are:

Login to your Roblox account and ensure that you have 800 Robux in your profile wallet.

Following that, head over to the Gold Track page on Roblox and confirm your purchase.

As soon as you complete the transaction on Roblox, the Gold Track will be unlocked.

Apart from that, you will have free access to the Gold Track if you have purchased the Korblox Deathwalker avatar bundle. The bundle will cost you 29,000 Robux and if your goal is to simply unlock the Gold Track, the 800 Robux alternative is a far better choice.

Check out more Roblox content:

How to get voice chat on Roblox | How to give people Robux in Roblox | Best Roblox games to play in 2024 | Roblox promo codes | Roblox guides | Best Roblox music codes | How many people play Roblox? | Roblox Dragon Adventure codes | Funky Friday codes | Anime Dimensions codes | YBA codes | Murder Mystery 2 codes | My Hero Mania codes | Roblox Arsenal codes

Article continues after ad