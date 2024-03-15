Roblox The Hunt 2024: All free rewards and how to get them

Want to know how to get all the free rewards in Roblox The Hunt 2024? We have created a list of all the prizes and how you can redeem them for free.

It’s the third month of the year and Roblox is back with one of its most hyped events, The Hunt 2024. This first edition event has all the exciting features from Eggs Hunt (aka Eggs Drops and Eggstravaganza), which was canceled in April 2020.

In this futuristic metaverse event, Robloxians can enter The Hunt Hub to participate in games and earn cool free rewards. So check out which rewards are for free in Roblox The Hunt and how to get them.

Roblox Stand a chance to win these amazing rewards in Roblox The Hunt 2024.

Roblox The Hunt free rewards & how to get them

Here’s a list of all the free Roblox The Hunt rewards:

Free Reward How to get it Vault Holo-Compass Earn 5 Badges Infinite Holo-pendant Earn 5 Badges (Gold Track) Staff of the Vault Explorer Earn 20 Badges Infinite Holo-scepter Earn 20 Badges (Gold Track) Vault Explorer’s Wings Earn 40 Badges Infinite Hunter’s Wings Earn 40 Badges (Gold Track) Vault Explorer’s Cowl Earn 60 Badges Infinite Hunter’s Hood Earn 60 Badges (Gold Track) Vault Explorer’s Crown Earn 95 Badges Infinite Hunter’s Crown Earn 95 Badges (Gold Track) Vault Star Headphones Meet a Video Star in The Hub The Hunt: First Edition T-Shirt TBA The Hunt: First Edition Pin TBA Note that the list can be updated as the event unfolds so stay tuned.

To get free rewards in Roblox The Hunt,

Participate in the 80 games featured in the First Edition Hub.

Complete the quests to receive the rare badges.

Once you have enough badges, return to the First Edition Hub to get your free rewards.

You will receive rewards from the ‘Infinite series‘ (Golden rewards) only if you have purchased the Gold Track or if you wear any accessory of the Korblox Deathwalker when you enter the Hub.

Roblox The Hunt free reward not received

If you have completed the quests and earned the ‘rare and elusive’ badges but still did not receive the rewards, don’t fret! Since this is a worldwide event, there are bound to be some glitches.

To get your free rewards, all you have to do is fill out Roblox’s support form. You can do so by selecting ‘Contests & Events’ and choosing ‘Prize Not Received’. The item should be added to your inventory within a few days.

