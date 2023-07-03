Robux are an extremely handy resource in Roblox as they can be used to purchase unique items and rewards on the platform and you may want to share them with friends, so here’s exactly how to give people Robux.

Roblox is one of the most unique gaming platforms out there thanks to creativity that’s encouraged and the vast amount of games available that span a variety of genres, from wholesome relaxing titles like Pet Simulator X to a great selection of Scary Horror games, there’s something for everyone on the platform.

One important aspect of Roblox is Robux, which is the in-game currency that can be used by players to obtain unique items and rewards.

You may want to share some of your Robux with friends if you’re feeling generous, and we’ve got a full rundown of how to do exactly that in this handy hub.

Roblox Corporation Robux is extremely handy in Roblox.

How to give people Robux in Roblox

Unfortunately, you can’t simply send Robux to your friends by pressing a button in Roblox but there are multiple methods for giving the currency to others on the platform.

There are several ways you can give people Robux in Roblox, however, none of them are immediately obvious so we’ve got a step-by-step breakdown of each method below.

Buy and Sell a Game Pass

Purchasing a Game Pass in Roblox is an easy way to send friends Robux if you’ve got some to spare in your account. Here’s how the process works:

Go to your friend’s Roblox profile and click on their profile menu. Navigate to the ‘Creations’ tab and open their default experience (this is usually their Roblox name). Open the menu and click on ‘Configure this experience’. Click on the option to make the experience public from the menu. Navigate to your own profile and open your experience from the Creations menu. Click on ‘Add Pass’ from the Store tab. Click on ‘Manage my experiences’. Navigate to the cog icon on the right-hand side of the screen, from here select ‘Add Pass’. Set the price depending on how many Robux you want to send (Note: a 30% market tax is applied to all purchases). Save the pass and send the link to your friend. Ask them to buy the pass you’ve created, and the Robux should appear in their account within 3 days.

Set up a Roblox group

Roblox Corporation There are several ways to send people Robux in Roblox.

Another way to send Robux to others is by setting up a group in Roblox. Here’s how you can set up a group with friends on the platform:

Open Roblox. Navigate to the ‘Groups’ tab on the left-hand side of the screen. Click on ‘Create Group’ to create a group (Note: it costs 100 Robux to do this). Create a Game Pass and invite your friends to join the group. Navigate to ‘Configure group’ from the drop-down menu, then select ‘Revenue’. Click on ‘Payouts’ then ‘One-time Payouts’. Click on ‘Add Payout Recipients’. Type in your friend’s Roblox name, and the amount of Robux you want to send, and finally press ‘Distribute’. The Robux will then appear in your friend’s account!

Purchase a friend’s item

If you have a friend who’s in the Builder’s Club on the platform, you can send them Robux by purchasing one of their items that’s been listed in the Roblox catalog. Simply follow the steps below to do this:

Have your friend create a unique item and list it in the Roblox catalog. Navigate to the catalog and find your friend’s listed item. Buy the item. Once it has been sold, your friend will receive 70% of the Robux due to market tax.

There you have it, that’s everything you need to know about how to give people Robux in Roblox! For more Roblox content check out our guides below:

