Resident Evil Re:Verse: Gameplay, characters, platforms, more

Alongside Resident Evil Village, Capcom also announced Resident Evil Re:Verse – a complete PvP experience set in the Resi universe. We have the latest on it including which characters will feature and when we can expect it.

The eighth main game in the Resident Evil franchise, Village, was a phenomenal title that captured so much about what players love about the horror franchise. As we await Resident Evil 9 and a Resident Evil 4 Remake, we can possibly expect to get our hands on Re:Verse first.

Billed as a proper multiplayer game that will see classic characters from the series go head-to-head with one another, Re:Verse is shaping up to deliver intense physicality like no other. It’s been a while since it was announced, so here’s the latest on Capcom’s competitive Resident Evil Re:Verse.

Advertisement

Contents

Does Resident Evil Re:Verse have a release date?

Despite being revealed nearly a year and a half ago, Capcom have still given no indication as to when we can expect to get our hands on Resident Evil Re:Verse.

The game has been delayed a lot more than people thought it would be and information on the PvP title has been scarce to say the least. After some fears it may have been shelved, hope for the game has been rekindled after its Stadia version was rated in Europe.

Stadia version of Resident Evil Re:Verse was just rated in Europe: https://t.co/81wlUU8Gj0 The PS4, Xbox One, and PC versions were rated a year ago today. It lives…? pic.twitter.com/c3toZ0aFep — Gematsu (@gematsu) May 7, 2022

It seems like the project is still very much in development then and we can hope to hear some new information about Re:Verse sooner rather than later.

Advertisement

Resident Evil Re:Verse characters & maps

In the game’s only footage thus far, we’ve been able to identify several recognizable figures from the franchise.

These are the confirmed characters expected to appear in Resident Evil Re:Verse:

Leon Kennedy

Chris Redfield

Claire Redfield

Jill Valentine

Nemesis

Jack Baker

Ada Wong

Super Tyrant

For the time being, the only map we are aware of is a modified version of the Raccoon City Police Department from Resident Evil 2. Naturally, as we get closer to the game’s debut and more trailers and gameplay footage is shown off, we’ll get to learn more about which maps have been ripped from previous iterations.

Resident Evil Re:Verse platforms

The officially listed platforms for Resident Evil Re:Verse are PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Stadia, and Steam. But we assume the game will also be available to play on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S as well. With the game requiring a longer development time, there’s every chance that it’s being optimized for the newest generation of consoles.

Advertisement

Resident Evil Re:Verse trailer

So far, we’ve only been privy to a single trailer that gave a quick look into the game, its concept, and its content. It’s not much, but it at least gives some clear indicators as to what long-time fans can look forward to.

Whilst we wait for Re:Verse, why not check out some other games due to arrive:

The Elder Scrolls 6 | GTA 6 | Overwatch 2 | Assassin’s Creed Infinity | God of War: Ragnarok | Wolverine | Spider-Man 2 | Forspoken | KOTR Remake | Wonder Woman | Cuphead The Delicious Last Course | DokeV | FFXVI | Avatar Frontiers of Pandora | Sonic Frontiers | Dragon Age 4 | Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild sequel | The Witcher 3 next-gen patch | Avatar Frontiers of Pandora | Gotham Knights