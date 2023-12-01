Capcom reveals more Resident Evil remakes are on the way

Capcom has confirmed that more Resident Evil remakes are coming, with announcements planned further down the line.

The Resident Evil series has received many high-quality remasters and remakes over the past few years, with the most recent being the excellent Resident Evil 4 remake, which improved upon one of the greatest video games ever made.

Some notable Resident Evil titles still have yet to receive remakes. This is either due to them being spin-offs or Capcom just not getting around to them yet. The mainline games are the main priority, with releases spread a few years apart.

Rumors have been circulating about whether there are more Resident Evil remakes in the works, and Capcom has finally confirmed that there will be more visits to the olden days of the world of survival horror in the future.

Capcom

Capcom will be announcing more Resident Evil remakes in the future

In an interview with IGN Japan (translated by IGN), Resident Evil 4 remake director Yasuhiro Anpo was asked about the prospect of more remakes in the future.

“Yes,” Anpo said, “We’ve released three remakes so far and they have all been received very well. Since it allows a modern audience to play these games, it is something I am happy to do as someone that loves these older games, and we want to continue doing more.”

“What game we will remake in the future is something that we would like to announce in the future,” Anpo continued “So please look forward to it.”

While Anpo didn’t name the games being remade, there are two likely candidates: Resident Evil 5 and Resident Evil – Code: Veronica. The ending of the Resident Evil 4 remake hinted that Resident Evil 5 is next in line, which makes sense, considering how the remakes have focused on the mainline entries.

A Resident Evil – Code: Veronica remake has been rumored and leaked for a while now. It was originally meant to be the third entry in the series before being turned into a spin-off title, so it’s important to the canon. It also needs visual and QoL upgrades, as it’s one of the hardest entries to play.

There are a few other candidates for a remake, such as the Resident Evil Outbreak titles or some of the on-rail shooter games, but Resident Evil 5 and Resident Evil – Code: Veronica are the obvious choices. Hopefully, fans won’t have to wait long to find out more.