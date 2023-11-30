Resident Evil: Code Veronica remake & other RE games rumored to be in the works

According to a potential new leak, Capcom may be testing a Resident Evil: Code Veronica remake which is due for release in 2024, with more games following later.

A November 2023 Reddit post shared a 4chan comment of someone claiming to be a Japanese game tester stating that the author was invited to play a demo of a Resident Evil: Code Veronica remake and was able to see the opening sections of the game.

The post reported that the game’s intro and premise were similar to the original game, but that it was used as a tutorial rather than a cutscene. This is not unlike the RE2 and RE3 remakes opening sections.

They went on to describe that both playable characters Claire Redfield and Steve Burnside had different skills and that the player could switch between them at will. It also claimed that the demo ended when the characters reached the Ashford twin’s “Palace” meaning if true, the tester may have had several hours with the demo.

Capcom Code Veronica HD still holds up quite well today on modern systems – but a remake would be a dream come true for fans.

Of course, this is simply a 4chan claim and has not been backed up or confirmed by Capcom, so take it with a sizable pinch of salt.

DuskGolem a respected industry insider with a good track record for Resident Evil leaks, stated that a Resident Evil remake will not be released in 2024, saying the next game in the series will be Resident Evil 9, which will be the most ambitious game in the franchise so far and will release in 2025.

DuskGolem has also claimed that the next Resident Evil remake will be RE5 and will be released in 2026, suggesting that Capcom will skip Code Veronica and continue only remaking the numbered entries. All the assets already exist within the Resident Evil engine for the next potential remake, so it’s not out of the realm of possibility that a Code Veronica remake could be released next year.

After all, Capcom shipped the Resident Evil 3 remake less than 18 months after the Resident Evil 2 remake.