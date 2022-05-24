Resident Evil 2 Remake: All safe codes, locks & puzzle solutions

The Resident Evil 2 Remake is full of fiendish puzzles, but we’ve gathered all the safe codes and puzzle solutions in one place to make your zombie-slaying adventure a little easier.

Some solutions to puzzles and safe codes in the Resident Evil 2 Remake can be easily solved in the game, but some are well hidden, making the player wait a long time to find them. They also may need to backtrack once they’ve found the solution, putting them at additional risk of becoming zombie food or being detected by Mr X.

Knowing the solution to a puzzle, or code to a locker early can remove this risk, and give the player an early advantage. Imagine getting extra ammo at the start of the game or a gun upgrade several hours earlier than you’re supposed to have it? This can be incredibly helpful and means the player can focus on the other aspects of survival.

Below we’ve compiled a list of all the safe codes, combinations, and lock solutions in the Resident Evil 2 remake.

What are safe codes & solutions used for in Resident Evil 2 Remake?

The Resident Evil 2 Remake features a variety of lockers and safes that require a simple code to unlock, but the game is also home to various puzzles that require a specific solution to unlock or solve. This also has a habit of changing during your second run, or if you’re playing as another character.

Therefore, we’ve broken all our Resident Evil 2 Remake solutions down by location, type, code, and reward. We’ve also included the second run solution and what changes when you play as the opposing character.

All Resident Evil 2 Locker, safe codes & puzzle solutions

Here’s a full list of all the lock/safe codes, and puzzle solutions in the Resident Evil 2 Remake:

Lock Solution Reward Lion Statue (Main Hall) Lion, Leafy Branch, Bird Lion Emblem Lion Statue (Second Run) Crown, Torch, Bird Lion Emblem Leon’s Desk (Leon) Left: NED – Right MRG High-Cap Mag (Matilda) Leon’s Desk (Claire) Left: NED – Right MRG Speed Loader (SLS 60) 3F Stairs Dial Lock (Leon) DCM (Solution also found in film roll) Magnum Ammo 3F Stairs Dial Lock (Claire) DCM (Solution also found in film roll) Submachine Gun ammo Lounge Fish, Scorpion, Vase Unicorn Emblem Lounge (Second Run) Two People, Scales, Uncoiled Snake Unicorn Emblem Men’s Locker Room Dial (Leon) CAP (Solution also found in Operations Room Whiteboard) Shotgun Shells Men’s Locker Room Dial (Claire) CAP (Solution also found in Operations Room Whiteboard) Flame Rounds West Office Safe Codes Left 9, Right 15, Left 7 (Solution also found in S.T.A.R.S Office memo) Hip Pouch Maiden Statue Code Woman, Bow, Snake (obscured icons) Maiden Emblem Maiden Statue Code (Second Run) Ram Harp, Bird Maiden Emblem Waiting Room Safe Code (Leon) Left 6, Right 2, Left 11 (Solution also found in Confiscation Report File) Muzzle Break for the Matilida Waiting Room Safe Code (Claire) Left 6, Right 2, Left 11 (Solution also found in Confiscation Report File) High Capacity Magazine for JMB HP3 Sewer Locker Control Room (Leon) SZF (Solution also found in Jazz Festival Flyer) MAG Ammo Sewer Locker Control Room (Claire) SZF (Solution also found in Jazz Festival Flyer) Submachine Gun Ammo Sewer Treatment Pool Room (Leon) Left 2, Right 12, Left 8 (Solution also found on the side of the safe) W-870 Shotgun Sewer Treatment Pool Room Claire) Left 2, Right 12, Left 8 (Solution also found on the side of the safe) SLS 60 Sewer Monitor Room Top Row: King, Queen, Pawn Bottom Row: Knight, Rook, Bishop Access to Garbage Room Sewer Monitor Room (Second Run) Top Row: Knight, Rook, Pawn Bottom Row: King, Bishop, Queen Access to Garbage Room Greenhouse Control Room 3,1,2,3 Ladder in Greenhouse to B2 Greenhouse Control Room (Second Run) 5,8,3,1 Ladder in Greenhouse to B2 Greenhouse Control Room 2 1,0,6,7 Unlocks the Dispersal Unit in Drug Testing Lab Greenhouse Control Room 2 (Second Run) 2,0,4,8 Unlocks the Dispersal Unit in Drug Testing Lab Plat 43 Herbicide Solution Red, Green, Blue, Red, Green, Blue, Red, Green Dispersal Cartridge Solution Plat 43 Herbicide Solution (Second Run) Blue, Red, Green, Blue, Red, Green, Blue, Red, Green Dispersal Cartridge Solution

So, there you have it – that’s everything you need to know about all lock solutions in the Resident Evil 2 Remake.

