Street Fighter 6 & Monster Hunter lead Capcom Humble sale with up to 84% off

Revisit over 75 modern and classic Capcom games like top-rated Resident Evil, Monster Hunter and Street Fighter titles – now discounted up to 84% off at Humble.

For a limited time, you can score steep savings on a wide range of modern and classic Capcom titles, with the Humble Bundle Capcom Publisher Sale running now. Over 75 games spanning acclaimed franchises like Resident Evil, Monster Hunter, and Street Fighter all get discounts of up to 84%.

You can score a 25% discount on the intense Resident Evil 4 Remake down to $29.99. Or grab Resident Evil Village now 60% off in base or Gold Editions. You can also pick up half-priced Winters Expansion DLC to continue the chilling storyline. Longtime horror favorites Resident Evil 7, 2, and 3 see price drops at $9.99.

Street Fighter fans can execute flashy combos in Street Fighter 6 now 34% cheaper. The stacked Deluxe version marked down a quarter to $63.74 for top-tier treatment pickup. Then round out multiplayer matchups by grabbing up to 80% off Marvel mashups like Infinite or Ultimate MvC3 for under $20 combined.

Monster-hunting devotees can jump into Iceborne Master Editions of thrilling World entry or vibrant Feudal Japan-inspired Rise for at least 60% off alongside essentially all variations.

Don’t miss out on refreshing your library with Capcom deals at Humble Bundle. Franchise newcomers can certainly discover plenty of inviting entry points across Humble’s stunning promotion that no true fan can pass up!

