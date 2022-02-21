Where to find Vulpix & Alolan Vulpix in Pokemon Legends Arceus

Wondering where to find Vulpix and Alolan Vulpix in Pokemon Legends Arceus? They’re not easy to get, but our location guide should help you add them to your collection.

If you want to complete your Hisui Pokedex and experience everything that Legends Arceus has to offer, you’ll need to catch every single Pokemon in the game – but as you’ll quickly discover, some species are harder to find than others.

One of these tricky Pokemon is Vulpix, as the classic Fire-type can only be found in one location across the entire Hisui map. Alolan Vulpix also makes an appearance in Legends Arceus, but you’ll need to visit an entirely different area to get it.

Advertisement

Below, you’ll find the location you need to visit for the best chance to find Vulpix and instructions on how to get Alolan Vulpix.

Contents

Where to find Vulpix in Pokemon Legends Arceus

There’s one location where you can find Vulpix in Pokemon Legends Arcus, and that’s Veilstone Cape at Cobalt Coastlands. You might also spot a powerful Alpha Vulpix here.

We’ve marked Vulpix’s location on the Legends Arceus map below:

You can access Veilstone Cape on foot, but as it’s an elevated area, it’s easier – and safer – to approach with Climb (Sneasler) or Fly (Braviary). We’ve got a guide to unlocking rideable Pokemon if you need it.

Advertisement

Vulpix is quite a rare spawn, so if you don’t manage to find one, head back to Jubilife Village and return to Cobalt Coastlands again. It’s believed that searching in the day will also increase your chances.

How to get Alolan Vulpix in Pokemon Legends Arceus

Getting your hands on Alolan Vulpix is a little trickier than regular Vulpix, as it won’t spawn in the wild like most species – you’ll need to be at least Star Rank 5 and complete Request 83 before you can catch it.

Here’s how to get Alolan Vulpix in Pokemon Legends Arceus:

Catch a regular Vulpix from Cobalt Coastlands. Go to Professor Laventon’s office at the Galaxy Guildhall in Jubilife Village. Interact with the chalkboard and accept Request 83: Snow-White Vulpix in the Snow. Travel to Alabaster Icelands and talk to Keaka at the base camp. Find all five Alolan Vulpix located at Avalanche Slopes (southwest of the map). Return to base camp and talk to Keaka.

As a reward for completing Request 83, Keaka will give you a single Alolan Vulpix to keep. This is the only way to get an Alolan Vulpix in Pokemon Legends Arceus, so take good care of it.

Advertisement

You can also evolve your Alolan Vulpix into Alolan Ninetails with the help of an Ice Stone.

Now you know how to get Vulpix and Alolan Vulpix, check out some of our other Pokemon Legends Arceus guides below:

Best starter Pokemon | All Hisuian forms | Hisuian Pokedex | How to catch Darkrai | How to catch Shaymin | Mystery Gift codes | Agile & Strong Styles explained | How to get Garchomp | All Unown locations | All Wisp locations | Shiny hunting guide | How to get all three starters | Mass Outbreaks guide