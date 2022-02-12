The new Hisui feature allows players to catch rare Pokemon from previous generations. Here is how to spawn Space-Time Distortions in Pokemon Legends Arceus.

Similar to Sun & Moon’s worm-hole mechanic, Pokemon Legends Arceus’ Space-Time distortion feature allows Trainers to encounter characters from previous entries in the series.

Only problem is, there was a lot of mystery surrounding how the galactic rifts worked – until now, that is. This guide breaks down the best method for spawning the distortions on your map.

How to unlock Space-Time Distortions in Pokemon Legends Arceus

In order to unlock Space-Time Distortions, Game Freak requires players to first need to complete Mission 7: The Frenzy of the Lord of the Woods. After completing the quest and heading to the Crimson Mirelands, you will be notified that the feature is now active.

The game lets you know when a Distortion is active as a banner will flash in the center of the screen. The rifts are hard to miss as they are massive purple domes that drop from the sky.

Although the mechanic is unlocked automatically through story progression, players may find themselves struggling to spawn them. Below we will explain how the feature works and how to make the distortions appear.

How to get Space-Time Distortions to spawn in Pokemon Legends Arceus

Since the game has launched, there have been a lot of guesses as to how Space-Time Distortions spawn. From catching every Pokemon on the map to fast-traveling back to Jubilife Village and resting, there were numerous theories as to how to trigger them.

We now have a better understanding of how the mechanic works though after hours of rigorous testing. The best method to spawn Distortions is to do nothing at all. According to popular Pokemon outlet Serebii and verified by various users, Space-Time Distortions can NOT be forced.

“There is no way to force a space-time distortion to happen as they are random, but they are decided when you enter the area or reset the state or the last distortion ends,” the outlet explained. “Resetting the state of the area by skipping to a later time will reset this and battling a Pokémon or being in a menu will pause the timer.”

While you can technically reset your chances by traveling back to Jubilife Village, the chance of getting a Distortion to spawn right away is so low that it’s far more consistent to just wait on the map.

Interestingly, because Pokemon battles pause the map’s internal timer, Trainers should also NOT engage wild ‘mon. This is the best method to spawn Space-Time Distortions in Pokemon Legends Arceus:

Load in your map and fast travel to a campsite location. Put your controller down and just stand still and wait. Pokemon Legends will do an internal check every five minutes which has a chance to spawn a Space-Time Distortion. Do not battle wild Pokemon as it will pause this timer. Once you get the notification that a Distortion has formed, travel over to the space rift and wait until it has fully formed.

And that is everything you need to know about how to get Space-Time Distortions to spawn. Unfortunately, there isn’t more Trainers can do at the time of writing to force or increase the rifts to show up.

The new information at least debunks previous theories and will save players from wasting hours of time. For more help on your Hisui adventure, make sure to check out our other Pokemon Legends Arceus guides below:

