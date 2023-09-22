Where to find Sandshrew and Sandlash in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Teal Mask DLC brings back plenty of Kanto monsters, including Sandshrew and its evolution Sandslash. Here’s how to find these two Ground-types around Kitakami.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Teal Mask DLC expansion has brought back a ton of returning Pokemon — many of which are from Generation 1.

Alongside the return of Pokemon like Kantonian Vulpix and Ekans, trainers can now catch Sandshrew and Sandslash in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Here’s a breakdown of where trainers can find these two Ground-type Pokemon roaming the wilds of Kitakami in the Teal Mask DLC.

Article continues after ad

Where to find Sandshrew in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

According to Sandshrew’s Pokedex entry, it primarily lives in rocky areas, mountainous areas, and caves.

Article continues after ad

Specifically, Sandshrew is found around the Paradise Barrens and the ravine north of Reveler’s Road and south of Kitakami Hall.

The Pokemon Company

Where to find Sandslash in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Similar to Sandshrew, its evolution Sandslash also lives in rocky areas. However, Sandslash is considered a rare spawn in Gen 9, so it might take a bit of time to find one in the wild.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Trainers will likely find Sandslash surrounded by Sandshrew in the Paradise Barrens.

Article continues after ad

The Pokemon Company

How to evolve Sandshrew into Sandslash in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC: The Teal Mask

Trainers who’ve raised a Sandshrew in past games will be relieved to learn its evolution method has not changed in Gen 9. To evolve Sandshrew in Sandslash, simply raise it to level 22.

Unfortunately, Alolan Sandshrew and Sandslash cannot be found in the wild in the Teal Mask, so players should hold out hope looking for it.

Article continues after ad

The Pokemon Company

Now that you know how to get a Sandslash and Sandshrew, check out some more handy Pokemon Scarlet & Violet guides below:

Article continues after ad

Paldea Pokedex | Best starter Pokemon | How to get Marks in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | Are Pokemon Scarlet & Violet compatible with Pokemon Home? | Unlocking 5 & 6-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | How to unlock Rotom Phone cases in Scarlet & Violet | How to change clothes in Scarlet & Violet | How to co-op with friends in Scarlet & Violet | All Shiny forms in Scarlet & Violet | Sandwich recipes in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | Pokemon Scarlet & Violet egg breeding guide | How to get Rare Candy in Scarlet & Violet