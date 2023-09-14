Where to find Corphish and Crawdaunt in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Teal Mask DLC brings back Gen 3’s Water-type Corphish and its evolution Crawdaunt. Here’s how trainers can find and catch them.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Teal Mask DLC expansion has brought back a ton of returning Pokemon — plenty of which are from Generation 3.

Alongside the return of Pokemon like Chimecho, Seedot, and Feebas trainers can now catch Corphish and its evolution Crawdaunt in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

For those wondering where to find these two Pokemon, we’ve got everything you need to know about where they spawn and how to evolve them.

Where to find Corphish in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Corphish is one of the earliest Pokemon fans can encounter during the Teal Mask expansion. It likes to roam around ponds and rivers, which are plentiful in Kitakami.

Trainers can find Corphish in the following locations:

Kitakami Road (around the rice paddies)

Reveler’s Road (along the river)

Mossfell Confluence (along the river)

Fellhorn Gorge (near water)

The Pokemon Company

Where to find Crawdaunt in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Compared to its pre-evolution, Crawdaunt is a bit harder to find in the wild. Still, it’s Pokedex entry confirms it lives around ponds and rivers.

Trainers looking to catch Crawdaunt can find it here rarely around Fellhorn Gorge’s lower section, among the river below.

The Pokemon Company

How to evolve Corphish into Crawdaunt

Trainers who’ve used a Corphish in past games will be familiar with how it evolves, as it has not changed in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

To evolve Corphish into Crawdaunt, simply raise it to level 30.

The Pokemon Company

And there you have it! That’s everything you need to know about finding Corphish and Crawdaunt in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Check out some more handy Pokemon Scarlet & Violet guides below:

