Where to find Chingling & Chimecho in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC

Chingling and Chimecho are back in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s Teal Mask DLC. Here’s how to catch and evolve them.

The first half of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet‘s DLC has dropped, and The Teal Mask brings back many older Pokemon that were not included in the base game.

This includes Chingling and Chimecho. Introduced in Generations 4 and 3 respectively, these two Psychic types make adorable additions to any team.

Where to find Chingling in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Chingling can be found in rocky and grassy areas, mainly in the center of Kitakami. These include:

Article continues after ad

Oni Mountain

Infernal Pass

Wistful Fields

Crystal Pool

The Pokemon Company

Where to find Chimecho in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Chimecho can be found around the Crystal Pool. However, it spawns much less often than Chingling.

Article continues after ad

The Pokemon Company

How to evolve Chingling into Chimecho

Chingling evolves into Chimecho by leveling up with high friendship at night.

To raise friendship with a Pokemon, you’ll need to spend some time with it. Consider catching your Chingling in a Luxury or Friend Ball to make the process go faster. A Soothe Bell also helps speed things up.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

From there, you can walk around with Chingling in your party, give it items, let it out for auto-battles, and wash it during picnics. Battling also helps, though letting the Pokemon get knocked out will decrease friendship.

Article continues after ad

To check how friendly your Pokemon is, you’ll need to head to Cascarrafa. In the center of the city north of the fountain, you’ll find the Friendship Checker standing with her Marill. She’ll give you a vague idea of how close you are. Once she says “You’re good friends, all right!” you’re either close or able to evolve.

Article continues after ad

After that, simply level up at night to trigger the evolution. Since Scarlet and Violet’s day-night cycle is about 72 minutes, you may have a wait about half an hour or so.

Article continues after ad

The Pokemon Company

That’s all you need to know about Chingling and Chimecho. If you found that helpful, check out our other Pokemon Scarlet & Violet guides below:

Paldea Pokedex | Best starter Pokemon | How to get Marks in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | Are Pokemon Scarlet & Violet compatible with Pokemon Home? | Unlocking 5 & 6-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | How to unlock Rotom Phone cases in Scarlet & Violet | How to change clothes in Scarlet & Violet | How to co-op with friends in Scarlet & Violet | All Shiny forms in Scarlet & Violet | Sandwich recipes in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | Pokemon Scarlet & Violet egg breeding guide | How to get Rare Candy in Scarlet & Violet | What’s inside Jacq’s Egg in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet? | How to evolve Applin into Dipplin in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | How to evolve Swadloon into Leavanny in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Article continues after ad