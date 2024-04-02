When did Pokemon Go come out?

Pokemon Go has been around for several years now and has become one of the biggest mobile games of all time, but when was its release date and when did it come out in every country?

Over the years following its launch, Pokemon Go has been rolled on across well over one hundred countries. Be it for server stability or political reasons, Niantic’s mobile game wasn’t released at the same time everywhere in the world.

These varying release dates can make it hard to know when Pokemon Go came out in your country. This guide makes that task easier by listing every Pokemon Go launch day in chronological order.

Pokemon Go was released on July 6, 2016, initially only available in Australia, New Zealand, and the United States. It debuted in Europe a week later on July 13, 2016, and then in Japan on July 22, 2016.

Niantic’s mobile game has since been released in a huge range of countries over eight years. Here are the release dates of Pokemon Go across the globe:

July 2016

United States – July 6, 2016

Australia – July 6, 2016

New Zealand – July 6, 2016

United Kingdom – July 14, 2016

Italy – July 15, 2016

Spain – July 15, 2016

Portugal – July 15, 2016

Austria – July 16, 2016

Belgium – July 16, 2016

Bulgaria – July 16, 2016

Croatia – July 16, 2016

Cyprus – July 16, 2016

Czech Republic – July 16, 2016

Denmark – July 16, 2016

Estonia – July 16, 2016

Finland – July 16, 2016

Greece – July 16, 2016

Hungary – July 16, 2016

Iceland – July 16, 2016

Ireland – July 16, 2016

Latvia – July 16, 2016

Lithuania – July 16, 2016

Luxembourg – July 16, 2016

Malta – July 16, 2016

Netherlands – July 16, 2016

Norway – July 16, 2016

Poland – July 16, 2016

Romania – July 16, 2016

Slovakia – July 16, 2016

Slovenia – July 16, 2016

Sweden – July 16, 2016

Switzerland – July 16, 2016

Canada – July 17, 2016

Puerto Rico – July 19, 2016

Japan – July 22, 2016

France – July 24, 2016

Hong Kong – July 25, 2016

August 2016

Antigua and Barbuda – August 3, 2016

Argentina – August 3, 2016

Aruba – August 3, 2016

Bahamas – August 3, 2016

Barbados – August 3, 2016

Belize – August 3, 2016

Bolivia – August 3, 2016

Brazil – August 3, 2016

Chile – August 3, 2016

Colombia – August 3, 2016

Costa Rica – August 3, 2016

Cuba – August 3, 2016

Dominica – August 3, 2016

Dominican Republic – August 3, 2016

Ecuador – August 3, 2016

El Salvador – August 3, 2016

French Guiana – August 3, 2016

Grenada – August 3, 2016

Guadeloupe – August 3, 2016

Guatemala – August 3, 2016

Guyana – August 3, 2016

Haiti – August 3, 2016

Honduras – August 3, 2016

Jamaica – August 3, 2016

Martinique – August 3, 2016

Mexico – August 3, 2016

Nicaragua – August 3, 2016

Panama – August 3, 2016

Paraguay – August 3, 2016

Peru – August 3, 2016

Puerto Rico – August 3, 2016

Saint Barthelemy – August 3, 2016

Saint Kitts and Nevis – August 3, 2016

Saint Lucia – August 3, 2016

Saint Martin – August 3, 2016

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines – August 3, 2016

Suriname – August 3, 2016

Trinidad and Tobago – August 3, 2016

Uruguay – August 3, 2016

Venezuela – August 3, 2016

Brunei – August 6, 2016

Cambodia – August 6, 2016

Micronesia – August 6, 2016

Fiji – August 6, 2016

Indonesia – August 6, 2016

Laos – August 6, 2016

Malaysia – August 6, 2016

Palau – August 6, 2016

Papua New Guinea – August 6, 2016

Phillippines – August 6, 2016

Singapore – August 6, 2016

Solomon Islands – August 6, 2016

Taiwan – August 6, 2016

Thailand – August 6, 2016

Vietnam – August 6, 2016

September 2016

Albania – September 29, 2016

Bosnia and Herzegovina – September 29, 2016

Macau – September 29, 2016

North Macedonia – September 29, 2016

Serbia – September 29, 2016

Kazakhstan – September 30, 2016

Kyrgyzstan – September 30, 2016

Mongolia – September 30, 2016

Tajikistan – September 30, 2016

Turkmenistan – September 30, 2016

Uzbekistan – September 30, 2016

October 2016

Benin – October 4, 2016

Botswana – October 4, 2016

Burkina Faso – October 4, 2016

Cape Verde – October 4, 2016

Chad – October 4, 2016

Egpyt – October 4, 2016

Gabon – October 4, 2016

Gambia – October 4, 2016

Ghana – October 4, 2016

Guinea-Bissau – October 4, 2016

Ivory Coast – October 4, 2016

Kenya – October 4, 2016

Liberia – October 4, 2016

Madagascar – October 4, 2016

Malawi – October 4, 2016

Mauritania – October 4, 2016

Mauritius – October 4, 2016

Morocco – October 4, 2016

Mozambique – October 4, 2016

Namibia – October 4, 2016

Niger – October 4, 2016

Rwanda – October 4, 2016

Seychelles – October 4, 2016

Sao Tome and Principe – October 4, 2016

Sierra Leone – October 4, 2016

South Africa – October 4, 2016

Swaziland – October 4, 2016

Tanzania – October 4, 2016

Togo – October 4, 2016

Uganda – October 4, 2016

Zambia – October 4, 2016

November 2016

Bahrain – November 17, 2016

Israel – November 17, 2016

Jordan – November 17, 2016

Kuwait – November 17, 2016

Lebanon – November 17, 2016

Oman – November 17, 2016

Qatar – November 17, 2016

United Arab Emirates – November 17, 2016

December 2016

Bangladesh – December 13, 2016

Bhutan – December 13, 2016

India – December 13, 2016

Nepal – December 13, 2016

Pakistan – December 13, 2016

Sri Lanka – December 13, 2016

2017

South Korea – January 24, 2017

2018

Russia – September 11, 2018

2021

Turkey – June 3, 2021

That’s everything you need to know about when Pokemon Go was released in every country. Check out more content on Niantic’s game here:

