When did Pokemon Go come out?Niantic
Pokemon Go has been around for several years now and has become one of the biggest mobile games of all time, but when was its release date and when did it come out in every country?
Over the years following its launch, Pokemon Go has been rolled on across well over one hundred countries. Be it for server stability or political reasons, Niantic’s mobile game wasn’t released at the same time everywhere in the world.
These varying release dates can make it hard to know when Pokemon Go came out in your country. This guide makes that task easier by listing every Pokemon Go launch day in chronological order.
When was Pokemon Go’s release date?
Pokemon Go was released on July 6, 2016, initially only available in Australia, New Zealand, and the United States. It debuted in Europe a week later on July 13, 2016, and then in Japan on July 22, 2016.
Niantic’s mobile game has since been released in a huge range of countries over eight years. Here are the release dates of Pokemon Go across the globe:
July 2016
- United States – July 6, 2016
- Australia – July 6, 2016
- New Zealand – July 6, 2016
- United Kingdom – July 14, 2016
- Italy – July 15, 2016
- Spain – July 15, 2016
- Portugal – July 15, 2016
- Austria – July 16, 2016
- Belgium – July 16, 2016
- Bulgaria – July 16, 2016
- Croatia – July 16, 2016
- Cyprus – July 16, 2016
- Czech Republic – July 16, 2016
- Denmark – July 16, 2016
- Estonia – July 16, 2016
- Finland – July 16, 2016
- Greece – July 16, 2016
- Hungary – July 16, 2016
- Iceland – July 16, 2016
- Ireland – July 16, 2016
- Latvia – July 16, 2016
- Lithuania – July 16, 2016
- Luxembourg – July 16, 2016
- Malta – July 16, 2016
- Netherlands – July 16, 2016
- Norway – July 16, 2016
- Poland – July 16, 2016
- Romania – July 16, 2016
- Slovakia – July 16, 2016
- Slovenia – July 16, 2016
- Sweden – July 16, 2016
- Switzerland – July 16, 2016
- Canada – July 17, 2016
- Puerto Rico – July 19, 2016
- Japan – July 22, 2016
- France – July 24, 2016
- Hong Kong – July 25, 2016
August 2016
- Antigua and Barbuda – August 3, 2016
- Argentina – August 3, 2016
- Aruba – August 3, 2016
- Bahamas – August 3, 2016
- Barbados – August 3, 2016
- Belize – August 3, 2016
- Bolivia – August 3, 2016
- Brazil – August 3, 2016
- Chile – August 3, 2016
- Colombia – August 3, 2016
- Costa Rica – August 3, 2016
- Cuba – August 3, 2016
- Dominica – August 3, 2016
- Dominican Republic – August 3, 2016
- Ecuador – August 3, 2016
- El Salvador – August 3, 2016
- French Guiana – August 3, 2016
- Grenada – August 3, 2016
- Guadeloupe – August 3, 2016
- Guatemala – August 3, 2016
- Guyana – August 3, 2016
- Haiti – August 3, 2016
- Honduras – August 3, 2016
- Jamaica – August 3, 2016
- Martinique – August 3, 2016
- Mexico – August 3, 2016
- Nicaragua – August 3, 2016
- Panama – August 3, 2016
- Paraguay – August 3, 2016
- Peru – August 3, 2016
- Puerto Rico – August 3, 2016
- Saint Barthelemy – August 3, 2016
- Saint Kitts and Nevis – August 3, 2016
- Saint Lucia – August 3, 2016
- Saint Martin – August 3, 2016
- Saint Vincent and the Grenadines – August 3, 2016
- Suriname – August 3, 2016
- Trinidad and Tobago – August 3, 2016
- Uruguay – August 3, 2016
- Venezuela – August 3, 2016
- Brunei – August 6, 2016
- Cambodia – August 6, 2016
- Micronesia – August 6, 2016
- Fiji – August 6, 2016
- Indonesia – August 6, 2016
- Laos – August 6, 2016
- Malaysia – August 6, 2016
- Palau – August 6, 2016
- Papua New Guinea – August 6, 2016
- Phillippines – August 6, 2016
- Singapore – August 6, 2016
- Solomon Islands – August 6, 2016
- Taiwan – August 6, 2016
- Thailand – August 6, 2016
- Vietnam – August 6, 2016
September 2016
- Albania – September 29, 2016
- Bosnia and Herzegovina – September 29, 2016
- Macau – September 29, 2016
- North Macedonia – September 29, 2016
- Serbia – September 29, 2016
- Kazakhstan – September 30, 2016
- Kyrgyzstan – September 30, 2016
- Mongolia – September 30, 2016
- Tajikistan – September 30, 2016
- Turkmenistan – September 30, 2016
- Uzbekistan – September 30, 2016
October 2016
- Benin – October 4, 2016
- Botswana – October 4, 2016
- Burkina Faso – October 4, 2016
- Cape Verde – October 4, 2016
- Chad – October 4, 2016
- Egpyt – October 4, 2016
- Gabon – October 4, 2016
- Gambia – October 4, 2016
- Ghana – October 4, 2016
- Guinea-Bissau – October 4, 2016
- Ivory Coast – October 4, 2016
- Kenya – October 4, 2016
- Liberia – October 4, 2016
- Madagascar – October 4, 2016
- Malawi – October 4, 2016
- Mauritania – October 4, 2016
- Mauritius – October 4, 2016
- Morocco – October 4, 2016
- Mozambique – October 4, 2016
- Namibia – October 4, 2016
- Niger – October 4, 2016
- Rwanda – October 4, 2016
- Seychelles – October 4, 2016
- Sao Tome and Principe – October 4, 2016
- Sierra Leone – October 4, 2016
- South Africa – October 4, 2016
- Swaziland – October 4, 2016
- Tanzania – October 4, 2016
- Togo – October 4, 2016
- Uganda – October 4, 2016
- Zambia – October 4, 2016
November 2016
- Bahrain – November 17, 2016
- Israel – November 17, 2016
- Jordan – November 17, 2016
- Kuwait – November 17, 2016
- Lebanon – November 17, 2016
- Oman – November 17, 2016
- Qatar – November 17, 2016
- United Arab Emirates – November 17, 2016
December 2016
- Bangladesh – December 13, 2016
- Bhutan – December 13, 2016
- India – December 13, 2016
- Nepal – December 13, 2016
- Pakistan – December 13, 2016
- Sri Lanka – December 13, 2016
2017
- South Korea – January 24, 2017
2018
- Russia – September 11, 2018
2021
- Turkey – June 3, 2021
That's everything you need to know about when Pokemon Go was released in every country.
