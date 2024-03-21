Is Pokemon Go down for maintenance?

Here’s a look at whether the Pokemon Go servers are down for maintenance.

Due to the nature of many games nowadays, online connectivity is critical in order to gain access to key features. That’s no different to the mobile game Pokemon Go.

Pokemon Go is a game heavily reliant on GPS and online connectivity, but are the servers down at this point in time?

Here’s what you need to know about the servers, and what you can do if you’re having trouble logging in nonetheless.

Are the Pokemon Go servers down?

As of March 21, the Pokemon Go servers are up and running.

Should the servers be down, or the game is unavailable because of maintenance, expect to see a screen come up indicating that maintenance is occurring.

Pokemon Go players can also check @NianticHelp on Twitter/X to see if maintenance is taking place or Reddit forums like the Silph Road.

How to solve issues logging in to Pokemon Go

A server issue or maintenance are two possible reasons why you can’t log in to the Pokemon Go mobile app. However, there are other issues that could be at play.

One is an issue with Google Play for those on Android, or simply forgetting a password.

Trainers who have forgotten the associated email address or login provider can use Niantic’s account recovery site to gain access back to the account. Those who have forgotten the password, though, will need to check in with a login provider. This is because Google and Apple account passwords are maintained by the login provider.

Additionally, one user on Android reported that clearing Google Play storage could potentially remedy any issues with signing in.

