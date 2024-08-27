Pokemon Go Max Out season: Dynamax debut, Galar starters, bonuses, and more

Get ready for Galar, as Niantic is lifting the lid on the next season of Pokemon Go events, and the aptly named Max Out brings about the big reveal of Dynamax Battles, the Galar starters, and so much more.

Max Out is all about big battles. With the addition of Dynamax Battles, players now have Dynamax Pokemon to collect, Power Spots to find, and the all-new Max Particles to earn while exploring the globe.

It’s all part of a massive shake-up for the game, so here’s everything we know about the Pokemon Go Max Out season.

Pokemon Go Max Out reveal trailer

Pokemon Go developer Niantic shared our first look at the Max Out season, giving eager Trainers everywhere a glimpse of the gigantic Dynamax Battles, some of the Pokemon players can find at Power Spots, and some of the Galar Pokemon set to arrive alongside this season.

While there are some teases in the Trailer, we at least know that the Pokemon Sword and Shield starters are finally joining Go. Get ready to catch Grookey, Scorbunny, Sobble, and their evolutions in Pokemon Go.

Niantic/The Pokemon Company

The Pokemon Go Max Out season runs from September 3, 2024, until December 3, 2024. Like other seasons, and the previous season, Shared Skies, this is around three months of events and challenges, all under one umbrella and overarching theme.

At the time of writing, there is no confirmation on the season after Max Out. Pokemon Go players will likely have to wait until November to get any details on the mobile game’s future.

Pokemon Go Max Out new Pokemon

Niantic/The Pokemon Company

While more details are slowly being revealed, the initial Pokemon Go Max Out trailer reveals that the following Pokemon are making their way to Go as part of the Max Out season:

Grookey, Thwackey, and Rillaboom

Scorbunny, Raboot, and Cinderace

Sobble, Drizzile, and Inteleon

Stonjourner

Dreepy

Pokemon Go Max Out Seasonal Rotation Pokemon

Niantic/The Pokemon Company

While some details on the Pokemon Go Max Out season are now available, we are still waiting for confirmation on the Pokemon that will appear in the next seasonal rotation. When these details are available, we will list them all here.

Niantic

Fans can get excited about upcoming events. As always, several Pokemon Go Community Day events will take place over the coming months. Usually, these events take place between 2 PM and 5 PM local time, increase Shiny odds, and allow Pokemon to learn event-exclusive moves.

At the time of writing, the following Community Day dates – and Pokemon where known – are as follows:

Saturday, September 14, 2024 – Ponyta and Galarian Ponyta

Saturday, October 5, 2024 – Unannounced Community Day

Sunday, November 10, 2024 – Unannounced Community Day

Pokemon Go Max Out Seasonal bonuses

Like other seasons, Pokemon Go Max Out will feature several bonuses that will last for three months alongside this event. However, at the time of writing, these are not yet known. We will update this guide as soon as this information is available.

Pokemon Go Max Out events

Niantic/The Pokemon Company

At the time of writing, the following events are confirmed for the Pokemon Go Max Out season:

Go All Out event – September 3, 2024, until September 10, 2024

Go Big event – September 10, 2024, until September 15, 2024

Ponyta and Galarian Ponyta Community Day – Saturday, September 14, 2 PM to 5 PM local time

That is just about all we know about the Max Out season so far, but we’re expecting big things over the next few months, and we don’t just mean the Dynamax forms. For more information on upcoming Pokemon Go events, check out our Spotlight Hour and Community Day guides.