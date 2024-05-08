Pokemon Go Regirock: Best moveset for PvP and Raids

Pokemon Go players will want to use Lock On for Regirock’s best moveset and pair with a couple of very strong Charged Moves.

The third generation of Pokemon introduced fans to the Legendary Titans: Regice, Regirock, and Registeel. All three pack a punch both in the console games and in Pokemon Go.

Regirock is a force in Pokemon Go PvP, which should come to little shock given its Legendary status. And, this Legendary has access to a number of very powerful moves.

All moves Regirock can learn in Pokemon Go

Here’s an overview of all the moves that Regirock can learn in Pokemon Go:

Fast Moves

Rock Throw (Rock)

Rock Smash (Fighting)

Lock-On (Normal)

Charged Moves

Stone Edge (Rock)

Focus Blast (Fighting)

Zap Cannon (Electric)

Return (Normal)

Earthquake (Ground)

Best PvP moveset for Regirock in Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go players should equip Regirock with Lock On as the Fast Moves, followed by Stone Edge and Focus Blast as Charged Moves.

Normally, a move with two DPS would be considered an afterthought. However, Lock On’s 10.0 EPS makes it a clear pick, simply because it can quickly set up a Charged Move attack.

Stone Edge has the lowest Energy (55) requirement among Regirock’s Charged Move options, does 100 Damage, and is a STAB move. Focus Blast, on the other hand, is the most powerful move in Regirock’s arsenal.

As of May 2024, Regirock ranked #23 in PvPoke‘s Ultra League rankings, while both its XL regular (77) and XL Shadow (70) versions ranked well in the Master League.

Best Raids moveset for Regirock in Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go players should use Lock On and Stone Edge for Raids. It’s the highest-rated combination for Regirock, per Pokemon Go Hub DB, albeit barely behind Rock Throw/Stone Edge.

