Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Medali Normal-type Gym Secret Menu guide: all test answers

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainers will need to pass tests and challenges to take on the Gym Leaders of the Paldea region. Below is how to tackle the Medali Gym’s Test and pass the Secret Menu quiz.

Like in past games of the series, Pokemon Scarlet & Violet offer players a series of Gym Leader challenges as they take on the goal of becoming the region Champion. However, players won’t just battle Gym Leader groupies while trying to reach the Leader. Instead, they must complete puzzles, tests, and challenges to earn the right to compete.

While some are easier than others, each Gym will put players through their paces. This is especially true of the Normal-type Gym in Medali, which requires players to order and item from a secret menu – but without any idea what that item may be.

Below is everything Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players need to know to order from the secret menu, and all the clue locations needed to solve the puzzle.

All Medali Gym Secret Menu clues and locations

To get the item off the Secret Menu for the Medali Gym, trainers will need to go to the Treasure Eatery after collecting the clues.

The Pokemon Company

Below are all the clues and battles players will need to complete to get the Secret Menu item:

Location Clue Trainer Encounters At the Medali Gym “how the regulars season their dishes” none Child Student by the Ice Cream stands outside “the odd one out at one of the ice cream stands” Gumshoes Lv.34 Greedent Lv. 34 Shop at the Ice Cream vender by the Student Grilled Rice Balls None Female Student by the Medali Gym “a dark spot surrounded by stairs” Ursaring Lv. 34 Medali Amphitheater door Fire Blast none Male Student near benches “listen to the blue bird Pokémon” Dunsparce Lv. 34 Stand by the Medali resident with a Sqeakabilly on their head Meedyum None Treasure Eatery: Business man sitting at the bar Lemon None

This gives players a total of four answers to offer the Chef:

Grilled Rice Balls

Fire Blast (Extra Crispy)

Serving size: Medium

Lemon

After doing this, players can return to the Medali Gym and challenge Normal-type Gym Leader Larry. This fight is a challenge, and players will want to carry some Fighting-type Pokemon to help tackled heavy hitters like Lv. 36 Staraptor and Defense-heavy Lv. 35 Dudunsparce. Larry also has a lv. 35 Komala that will need taken out.

And that’s it! Those looking to find out more about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet can check out our other guides below:

