Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: How to unlock flying with Koraidon and Miraidon

The Indigo Disk DLC for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet will allow Koraidon and Miraidon to fly for the first time, though only after specific requirements are met.

In Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, the player is quickly given access to the box Legendary: Koraidon in Pokemon Scarlet and Miraidon in Pokemon Violet, respectively. The player then spends the rest of the game traveling alongside their Legendary Pokemon companion.

As the player proceeds through the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet story, their Legendary Pokemon will gain new abilities. These include turning Koraidon or Miraidon into a mount, climbing walls, swimming across bodies of water, and the ability to glide through the air.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Unfortunately, Koraidon and Miraidon cannot fly in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. That’s about to change, however, as they’ll gain the power of flight in The Indigo Disk DLC, which is set to be released on December 14.

How to unlock flying Koraidon and Miraidon in The Indigo Disk DLC for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

To unlock Koraidon or Miraidon’s flying ability in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s The Indigo Disk DLC, players must proceed through the story until they reach the Elite Trial set by Amarys of the BB League Elite Four. The details of this quest were revealed on the official Pokemon Scarlet & Violet website.

Article continues after ad

This power was introduced in The Indigo Disk DLC because it will feature flying time trials as one of its activities. The latest trailer for The Indigo Disk DLC showed Koraidan and Miraidon flying through rings, like in many other video games with racing challenges.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

The big question is whether Koraidon and Miraidon will retain their flying abilities outside the Blueberry Academy in The Indigo Disk DLC. It’s possible that flight is only available in the contained environment of the new DLC and won’t be possible in the Paldea or Kitakami regions.

Article continues after ad

Whatever the case, players can now fly through the air on the back of a Legendary Pokemon in the Gen 9 games. This will make exploration easier, though how well the Nintendo Switch will handle the flying experience remains to be seen.

That’s everything you need to know about flying Koraidon and Miraidon in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet! While you’re here, check out some other Pokemon Scarlet & Violet guides below:

Article continues after ad

Paldea Pokedex | Best starter Pokemon | How to get Marks in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | Are Pokemon Scarlet & Violet compatible with Pokemon Home? | Unlocking 5 & 6-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | How to unlock Rotom Phone cases in Scarlet & Violet | How to change clothes in Scarlet & Violet | How to co-op with friends in Scarlet & Violet | All Shiny forms in Scarlet & Violet | Sandwich recipes in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | Pokemon Scarlet & Violet egg breeding guide | How to get Rare Candy in Scarlet & Violet